All Deoxys Defense Forme weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The return of Deoxys Defense Forme to five-star raids in Pokémon Go is an excellent thing for any player interested in jumping into the Great League. Deoxys Defense Forme is widely used by many trainers in this PvP category, and if you want to secure multiple wins, having one in your roster will be an excellent way to secure several of them. Before you can add it to your team, you’ll need to beat it in a five-star raid, and you’ll also need to catch one with decent enough stats to make it strong enough. These are all of Deoxys Defense Forme’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it. Deoxys Defense Forme will be available from July 1 to 16.

All Deoxys Defense Forme weaknesses

Deoxys Defense Forme is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. While it does not have too many resistances, Deoxys Defense Forme has fantastic stats to make it a tough Pokémon to beat in the Great League and even harder to go against in five-star raids.

Best Pokémon to counter Deoxys Defense Forme

The best Pokémon you want to use against Deoxys Defense Forme include Darkrai, Chandelure, and Gengar.

Darkrai is another legendary Pokémon that is a Dark-type. It’s shown up in a handful of five-star raids since its initial release, usually around Halloween. It’s effective in fighting against Deoxys Defense Forme, and it has access to its full strength in a five-star raid. The best moveset you can use on Darkrai includes the fast move snarl and the charged moves dark pulse and shadow ball.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. While a handful of Chandelure’s attacks are Fire-type, they can be useful to build up it’s more useful charged moved, shadow ball, and do some heavy damage to Deoxys Defense Forme. The best moveset to give Chandelure is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend you place on your team is the Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon Gengar. It’s always good to have a reliable Gengar somewhere in your collection, given how powerful it can be with the correct stats. It has more attack power than defenses, but it’s perfect for taking down Deoxys Defense Forme. The best moveset to teach Gengar is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Deoxys Defense Forme. These are the other Pokémon you can consider using on your team alongside the three previously mentioned choices.

Escavalier

Genesect

Giratina (Origin)

Hydreigon

Krookodile

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Houndoom

Scizor

Tyranitar

Weavile

Yveltal

After you’ve defeated Deoxys Defense Forme, you’ll have a chance to capture this Pokémon.