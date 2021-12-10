All audio log locations in The Tower in Halo Infinite

Audio logs are one of the many collectibles you can find throughout the Halo Infinite campaign. There are three types of audio logs; Spartan, UNSC, and Banished. Each of these gives a little bit of information about the past to help you understand the story more. There are two audio logs that you can find in The Tower. Here is where you can find them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to access the tower after the third mission in the game. Take the Pelican from Outpost Tremonius and you will be a short distance away. Head northwest to reach the tower from where the Pelican drops you off. Take a look at the map above if you need help.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter The Tower, you will need to fight off quite a few enemies. After they are taken care of, check the right side of the outside portion to find two drop containers nearby one another. One is rather large while the other is slightly smaller. The smaller one contains the Banished audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second audio log is in The Tower. You will need to activate the gravity lift to enter the structure. Once inside, go to the second floor and turn left. Follow the path and you will find an ammo crate on the inner portion of the floor. Next to the ammo crate is the UNSC audio log.