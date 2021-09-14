All Azelf weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Azelf is one of the Lake Guardian Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go. You’re going to need to beat in a five-star raid, which will be available from September 14 to October 1. You may need a friend or two to help you out against this fight. Azelf will be appearing throughout the Americas and Greenland during the duration of these raids. These are all of Azelf’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them.

All Azelf weaknesses

Azelf is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting and other Psychic-type moves. Because of the weaknesses, we highly recommend using Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon against Azelf during these raids.

The best Pokémon counters for Azelf

The best Pokémon to counter Azelf will be Chandelure, Gengar, and Yveltal.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. It’s a highly recommended choice for this raid, with a good amount of attack and defense power to keep it afloat. While it has more Fire-type attacks than it does Ghost-type, it’s a good choice for this raid. The best moveset to teach Chandelure is the fast move incinerate, and the charged moves shadow ball and flame charge.

Next, we have Gengar, the Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. Unlike Chandelure, Gengar does not have the best defense, turning it into a glass cannon, but its powerful attack makes up for it. All of its attacks are also Ghost-type, meaning it’s going to be highly effective against Azelf. The best moveset to teach Gengar is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend for this raid is Yveltal, the legendary Dark and Flying-type. It will be a perfect choice for this raid, with a high attack and defense power. There are extremely few negatives for this Pokémon, so if you have the chance to use it, you’ll do just fine. The best moveset for Yveltal to learn is the fast move snarl and the charged moves dark pulse and hurricane.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon, so you can pick from these available choices to fill up the rest of your Pokémon team.

Absol

Banette

Bisharp

Darkrai

Escavalier

Giratina (Origin)

Honchkrow

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Weavile

After defeating Azelf, you’ll have the chance to capture it at the end of the raid. There is a chance it can be a shiny version.