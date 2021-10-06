All Back 4 Blood trophies and achievements

Back 4 Blood is releasing worldwide on October 12 to Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and with that release comes plenty of brand new achievements and trophies to unlock. Xbox and Windows share a list of 55 achievements, while PlayStation will have an identical list of 55 trophies, plus a platinum.

The list has yet to be revealed for Steam, though it should be out by release. The Epic Games Store is rolling out a brand new achievement system next week, so Back 4 Blood may not have Epic Games Store achievements at launch, but we’ll hopefully see some get added down the line. In all likelihood, Steam’s list will mirror Xbox’s list, while Epic Games’ will match PlayStation’s, due to their similar platinum system.

Below is the full list of achievements and trophies for the title, complete with the descriptions, Gamerscore values for Xbox, and trophy tiers for PlayStation. There are no secret achievements or hidden trophies.