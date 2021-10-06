All Back 4 Blood trophies and achievements
There are 55 achievements and 56 trophies.
Back 4 Blood is releasing worldwide on October 12 to Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and with that release comes plenty of brand new achievements and trophies to unlock. Xbox and Windows share a list of 55 achievements, while PlayStation will have an identical list of 55 trophies, plus a platinum.
The list has yet to be revealed for Steam, though it should be out by release. The Epic Games Store is rolling out a brand new achievement system next week, so Back 4 Blood may not have Epic Games Store achievements at launch, but we’ll hopefully see some get added down the line. In all likelihood, Steam’s list will mirror Xbox’s list, while Epic Games’ will match PlayStation’s, due to their similar platinum system.
Below is the full list of achievements and trophies for the title, complete with the descriptions, Gamerscore values for Xbox, and trophy tiers for PlayStation. There are no secret achievements or hidden trophies.
|Achievement/Trophy
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Trophy Tier
|All Cleaned Up
|Earn all other Trophies in Back 4 Blood.
|N/A
|Platinum
|Welcome to the Apocalypse
|Good luck out there, you’re gunna need it.
|10G
|Bronze
|Paid the Toll
|Complete The Devil’s Return
|15G
|Bronze
|This Round’s On Me
|Complete Search and Rescue
|15G
|Bronze
|Breakfast Can Wait
|Complete The Dark Before the Dawn
|15G
|Bronze
|Enemy of Mine
|Complete Blue Dog Hollow
|15G
|Bronze
|Act 1 Recruit
|Complete all Act 1 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 1 Veteran
|Complete all Act 1 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 1 Cleaner
|Complete all Act 1 maps on Nightmare difficulty
|30G
|Bronze
|Bob’s Your Uncle
|Complete The Armory
|15G
|Bronze
|Complete Plan B
|Complete Plan B
|15G
|Bronze
|Of Biblical Proportions
|Complete Job 10:22
|15G
|Bronze
|Act 2 Recruit
|Complete all Act 2 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 2 Veteran
|Complete all Act 2 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 2 Cleaner
|Complete all Act 2 maps on Nightmare difficulty
|30G
|Bronze
|Don’t You Eat My Neighbour
|Complete Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood
|15G
|Bronze
|Paved With Good Intestines
|Complete Remnants
|15G
|Bronze
|Act 3 Recruit
|Complete all Act 3 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 3 Veteran
|Complete all Act 3 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 3 Cleaner
|Complete all act 3 maps on Nightmare difficulty
|30G
|Bronze
|Act 4 Recruit
|Complete Act 4 on Recruit difficulty or higher
|30G
|Gold
|Act 4 Veteran
|Complete Act 4 on Veteran difficulty or higher
|30G
|Gold
|Act 4 Cleaner
|Complete Act 4 on Nightmare difficulty
|30G
|Gold
|Snitches Get Stitches
|Kill a Snitch without it alerting the horde
|15G
|Bronze
|Good Riddence!
|Kill 53,600 Ridden over your career
|15G
|Bronze
|Breakfest
|Kill a Breaker after removing all of its armor
|15G
|Bronze
|Jugger-not
|Make a Breaker hurt itself
|15G
|Bronze
|Brute Force
|Kill an Ogre with the howitzer
|15G
|Bronze
|No Time for a Nap
|Revive a fallen teammate
|15G
|Bronze
|Hippocrates Would be Proud
|Heal a teammate
|15G
|Bronze
|Share the Load
|Drop some ammo for a teammate
|15G
|Bronze
|Don’t Ask…
|Rescue a teammate from a cocoon
|15G
|Bronze
|Cleanup Crew
|Complete a mission without any players being incapacitated or killed
|15G
|Bronze
|Expanding the Arsenal
|Spend your first Supply Point
|15G
|Bronze
|Grateful Eight
|Complete a mission with each Cleaner
|15G
|Bronze
|Squad Up
|Form a party in Fort Hope
|15G
|Bronze
|Apocalypse Pacifist
|Complete a map without any players on the team killing a single Ridden
|15G
|Bronze
|Dead Quiet
|Complete a map without ever triggering a horde from Reekers, Birds, Snitches, or alarms
|15G
|Bronze
|Stacked Deck
|Have at least 25 cards in play at once
|15G
|Bronze
|Jukebox Hero
|Defend the jukebox in Bar Room Blitz without it breaking
|15G
|Bronze
|Nemesis
|Safely descend the ladder in the construction zone in Resurgence
|15G
|Bronze
|Swarmed
|Win a game in Swarm Mode
|15G
|Bronze
|Brought a Knife to a Gunfight
|Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons
|15G
|Bronze
|Smörgåsbord
|Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation
|15G
|Bronze
|Down, But Not Out
|Kill 15 enemies while downed
|15G
|Bronze
|A Humerus Weapon
|Kill 10 Ridden with Bob’s Arm
|15G
|Bronze
|Port Man Toe?
|Find the secret in The Devil’s Return
|15G
|Bronze
|Bell Hop
|Find the secret in Search & Rescue
|15G
|Bronze
|Pallet Cleanser
|Find the secret in The Dark Before the Dawn
|15G
|Bronze
|Easily Mist
|Find the secret in Blue Dog Hollow
|15G
|Bronze
|Cooped Up
|Find the secret in The Armory
|15G
|Bronze
|Dangerous To Go Alone
|Find the secret in Plan B
|15G
|Bronze
|Cryptozoologist
|Find the secret in Job 10:22
|15G
|Bronze
|Night of the Living Hedge
|Find the secret in Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood
|15G
|Bronze
|Extra Credit
|Find the secret in Remnants
|15G
|Bronze
|Mind Your Step
|Find the secret in The Abomination
|15G
|Bronze