With the arrival of the Mythical Wishes season for Pokémon Go, there have been a few changes to several moves. These have primarily been adjusted to provide some interesting Battle League matchups, and they may even change how you create your teams, primarily for the Great League. Here’s what you need to know about all Battle League Mythical Wishes move changes in Pokémon Go.

All move changes happening in Mythical Wishes

The move changes for Mythical Wishes are significantly lighter than it has been in previous updates. Despite the smaller adjustments, these changes have the chance to make waves for players regularly competing in the Battle League.

These are the three move changes happening during the Mythical Wishes season.

Charm Charm will no longer do 16 power during a player battle and has been knocked down to 15 power

Poison Fang Poison Fang will have increased energy costs, and will cost more energy before you can use it against an opponent

Wing Attack Wing Attack will receive more energy every time you use it in battle. As a fast move, this will be a Pokémon’s primary attack to build up energy before using a charged attack



Although these are minor changes, they give a chance for more Flying-type Pokémon to see the light in the Battle League, such as Gliscor and Pelipper. Nidoqueen might also be knocked down quite a bit, given the changes in the Poison Fang, along with a handful of other Poison-type Pokémon.

There are also Pokémon that can learn new attacks this season. Litleo can learn Incinerate, as can Pyroar. Sudowoodo can learn the charged attack Meteor Beam, as can Aggron, Tyrantrum, and Aurorus. Dusclops can now learn Poltergeist, as well as Golurk and Gourgeist. Galarian Rapidash can now learn High Horsepower and Piloswine and Mamoswine. Finally, Galarian Weezing and Ampharos can now use Brutal Swing.