All Battle League Season 9 move changes in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go’s ninth Battle League season is here.
Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 9 has been confirmed to start on August 30, right before introducing a brand new series on September 1. A handful of new changes are happening for this cup, such as several incoming move changes in the game. This guide breaks down all of the move changes coming to Battle League Season 9, and the new attacks Pokémon can use.
All Battle League Season 9 move changes
All New moves
There’s only one new move for Season 9. It’s a Normal-type weather ball.
- Weather Ball (Normal-type)
- Damage: 55
- Energy: 35
All Updated moves
All weather ball attacks, crunch, zap cannon, scald, feather dance, and megahorn are adjusted for Season 9.
- Weather Ball (all)
- Damage: From 60 to 55
- Crunch
- Now has the chance to lower a Pokémon’s defense in combat
- Zap Cannon
- Guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s attack
- Scald
- Energy cost is being decreased and provides a chance to lower a Pokémon’s attack
- Feather Dance:
- Energy cost is going up
- Megahorn
- Damage: From 100 to 110
All new Pokémon movesets
Nidoking, Poliwrath, Heracross, Manectric, Normal form Castform, and Cofagrigus will have new attacks.
- Nidoking
- It can now learn the charged move Sand Tomb
- Poliwrath
- It can now learn the charged move Scald
- Heracross
- It can now learn the charged move Rock Blast
- Manectric
- It can now learn the charged move Thunder Fang
- Normal form Castform
- It can now learn the charge move Normal-type Weather Ball
- Cofagrigus
- It can now learn the fast move Shadow Claw