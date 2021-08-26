All Battle League Season 9 move changes in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 9 has been confirmed to start on August 30, right before introducing a brand new series on September 1. A handful of new changes are happening for this cup, such as several incoming move changes in the game. This guide breaks down all of the move changes coming to Battle League Season 9, and the new attacks Pokémon can use.

All Battle League Season 9 move changes

All New moves

There’s only one new move for Season 9. It’s a Normal-type weather ball.

Weather Ball (Normal-type) Damage: 55 Energy: 35



All Updated moves

All weather ball attacks, crunch, zap cannon, scald, feather dance, and megahorn are adjusted for Season 9.

Weather Ball (all) Damage: From 60 to 55

Crunch Now has the chance to lower a Pokémon’s defense in combat

Zap Cannon Guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s attack

Scald Energy cost is being decreased and provides a chance to lower a Pokémon’s attack

Feather Dance: Energy cost is going up

Megahorn Damage: From 100 to 110



All new Pokémon movesets

Nidoking, Poliwrath, Heracross, Manectric, Normal form Castform, and Cofagrigus will have new attacks.