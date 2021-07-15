All Battle Types in Pokémon Unite, and what they do

In Pokémon Unite, all Pokémon will have a role to play, and understanding what it is and doing it well will be the key to victory. In MOBA’s, winning is achieved by being in the right place at the right time, and understanding when your character has the advantage or not.

Get into the wrong situation too many times, and you will bleed away too many points or resources to your enemies. On the other hand, grab yourself those same advantages and you will get into the position to be able to carry your team.

You can find all the Battle Types and some brief explanations on their roles below:

Attacker: Pokémon with low Endurance that excel at dealing heavy ranged damage. This of them as the glass cannons of the team who will rely on positioning in fights to be able to last long enough to dish out enough damage to take care of enemy threats.

Speedster: Pokémon that can be used to make quick attacks and score points. These Pokémon will excel at wandering the map, being able to rapidly help teammates who need it or make sharp breaking score attempts.

All-Rounder: Pokémon with balanced stats that can get the job done in all situations, but can be stat checked if they go head to head with a specialist in their area of comfort.

Defender: Pokémon that act as tanks for the team, soaking up damage, blocking attackers, and generally being a nuisances with positioning so that the Attackers can get their damge done.

Supporter: Pokémon that either inflict status effects of enemies or can heal their own team.

The starter roster is broken out by Battle Type below, so you will know what pool of characters you will be able to choose from for each role.