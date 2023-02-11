All beasts you can tame in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can roam the Magic World, exploring from the classrooms and corridors of the school to the Forbidden Forest. Along the way, you’ll find all kinds of fantastic creatures that inhabit forests, mountains, and the castle itself. But to be fair, any animal lover can enjoy the fantastic creatures featured in this title. From Thestrals and Hippogriffs to Nifflers and Mooncalves, the world before us is full of beings that need our help. Here are all the ones you can tame in Hogwarts Legacy.

What fantastic beasts are in Hogwarts Legacy?

Puffskein

A Cute fluffy ball. Likes hugs and being thrown.

Location: Forbidden Forest and the South Hogwarts Region

Fwooper

A flamboyant owl who sings off pitch. Kill it with fire.

Location: South Hogwarts Region

Jobberknoll

A quiet bird who won’t go down silently. A huge drama king.

Location: Forbidden Forest

Graphorns

A tough, horned beast on the outside, softie on the inside. Will probably tickle you with their tentacle-like appendages when befriended.

Location: Clagmar Coast

Mooncalf

A cute calf who dances under the moonlight. Could use a Xanax.

Location: South Hogwarts Region

Unicorn

Your one and only traditional white unicorn. Likes magic women more than men.

Location: Forbidden Forest

Niffler

A digger for gold (not to be confused with a gold digger) who lives six feet under.

Location: Hogwarts Valley

Giant Purple Toad

Giant magical toads who could use some wart treatment skin care.

Location: Forbidden Forest

Thestral

Dark, winged horse. Don’t let it be misunderstood. It’s got the best of intentions. You can mount Thestrals if you pre-ordered the game.

Location: North Ford Bog

Hippogriff

Half horse, half eagle creature obsessed with eye contact. As long as you lock eyes the whole time, you can tame and mount it.

Location: Forbidden Forest

Kneazle

Hairy cat with a lion’s tail. If you get lots, Kneazles enter GPS mode to guide you back home.

Location: South Sea Bog

Diricawl

A bird that doesn’t fly, but causes a feather explosion to escape from harm. Secret talent: convinces muggles that Diricawls are extinct with its invisibility skills.

Location: South Hogwarts Region

Phoenix

The all-purpose bird. Sings beautifully, lives longer, and can rise from the ashes. Can a Phoenix do anything wrong?

Location: Highlands region