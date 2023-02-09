Can you have pets or familiars in Hogwarts Legacy?

Many wonderful and magical creatures exist in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, ranging from the mighty Hippogriffs to cute and cuddly Puffskeins and everything in between. With that said, players will likely be curious if they can get themselves a pet or companion to join them as they set out on their adventures through Hogwarts Legacy. This guide has the answers and details on whether you have pets or familiars in Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s not as straightforward as you’d think.

Are there pets or familiars in Hogwarts Legacy?

The answer is a bit of yes and no. You can’t have pets that follow you around or act as a companion during your adventures in Hogwarts Legacy, but it is possible to catch a number of creatures from the wizarding world. These include Thestrals, Mooncalfs, Unicorns, Hippogriffs, and Kneazles to name a few.

In order to do this, you’ll need to meet a few requirements. First, you’ll need to attend your first Beast class and talk to the Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting. You’ll then interact with her Puffskein, Gerald, and be given a creature brush and beast feed which are added to your spell inventory.

Next up, you’ll need to complete the quest The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom to get the nab-sack so you can capture creatures. This quest can only be unlocked after completing the main story quest “Tomes and Tribulations,” which unlocks the Room of Requirement. You will need the Room of Requirement in order to house and keep your creatures. Once you have completed this quest and have the Beast classes, you’ll be able to capture creatures and care for them in a special room called the vivarium in the Room of Requirement that houses all the beasts you find. From there you can raise, breed, and train them, as well as gather materials from them to upgrade your items and gear.

