All biomes in Necesse and their island types

You can explore several types of islands when adventuring in Necesse, each corresponding to a specific biome. There are four types of biomes, with a total of ten island types between them. By default, you spawn on the Forest biome near the Elder’s house, but where you go next will largely depend on the procedural world generation and your choices. You can start exploring new islands as soon as you get to the Wood Boat. This article lists all of the biomes and their islands in Necesse, with default progression order in mind.

Related: The best Stardew Valley mods for growing crops and earning gold

All biomes and island types in Necesse

1. Forest biome

The Forest biome is the main biome in Necesse, considered to be the default starting point of the game. You can find several specific resources there, including:

Spruce Saplings

Oak Saplings

Blueberry Bushes

Sunflowers

Firemone

Cows

Sheep

Rabbits

During the nights spent in the Forest biome, you can expect attacks from Zombies and Zombie Archers. The Forest biome also boasts the largest number of island types:

Forest Island: The default Forest island, full of trees and some ruins.

The default Forest island, full of trees and some ruins. Forest Village: Along with the woodlands settlement, this island will always have a Forest Cave entrance.

Along with the woodlands settlement, this island will always have a Forest Cave entrance. Plains: Similar to the default Forest island, but with fewer trees.

Similar to the default Forest island, but with fewer trees. Pirate Village: A sprawling pirate settlement, with Pirate Recruits and their Pirate Captain.

A sprawling pirate settlement, with Pirate Recruits and their Pirate Captain. Dungeon Entrance: The gateway to the Dungeon, guarded by Vampires and Void Apprentices.

2. Snow biome

The Snow biome is likely the next one you would come across in Necesse. Along with the snow coating everything, you can find the following resources:

Pine Saplings

Blackberry Bushes

Iceblossom

Sheep

Snow Hares

Polar Bears

During the nights in the Snow biome, you can be attacked by Zombies, Zombie Archers, and Trapper Zombies. There are two island types related to the Snow biome:

Snow Island: The default Snow island, with some ruins to explore.

The default Snow island, with some ruins to explore. Snow Village: There is a snowed-in settlement, along with the Snow Cave entrance.

3. Swamp biome

The Swamp biome is the third type you will usually find in Necesse. This lush biome will yield these resources:

Willow Saplings

Mushrooms

Cattails

Sheep

Cows

Swamp Slimes

If you spend the night in the Swamps biome, you will be attacked by Zombies, Zombie Archers, and Swamp Zombies. There is only a single type of island for the Swamp biome:

Swamp Island: This island is also referred to as Swamp Ruin. There is no immediately visible Swamp Cave entrance, so you will have to craft Ladder Down to access them.

4. Desert biome

The Desert biome is likely going to be the last one you encounter in Necesse. This sandy biome is more lively than it lets on, with resources such as:

Palm Saplings

Coconut Saplings

Cactus’

Wild Ostriches

During the nights in the Desert biome, you can be attacked by Zombies, Zombie Archers, and Mummies. There are two island types related to the Desert biome: