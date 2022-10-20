All birthdays and best gifts in Stardew Valley

Birthdays are an important event to remember in Stardew Valley. On a character’s birthday in the game, you can significantly increase their friendship with you if you provide them with a gift. You want to do this if you plan to marry a particular character. Here’s what you need to know about the best gifts and birthday presents to give characters in Stardew Valley.

All birthdays and best gifts

You can gift a character at least two items per week. You cannot exceed this limit except on their birthday. So if you have already met those two gift limits that week, and it’s the character’s birthday, you can give them something later, and it should say they have not met their limit.