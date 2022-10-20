All birthdays and best gifts in Stardew Valley

What gifts should you get for the characters in Stardew Valley?

Image via ConcernedApe

Birthdays are an important event to remember in Stardew Valley. On a character’s birthday in the game, you can significantly increase their friendship with you if you provide them with a gift. You want to do this if you plan to marry a particular character. Here’s what you need to know about the best gifts and birthday presents to give characters in Stardew Valley.

All birthdays and best gifts

You can gift a character at least two items per week. You cannot exceed this limit except on their birthday. So if you have already met those two gift limits that week, and it’s the character’s birthday, you can give them something later, and it should say they have not met their limit.

CharacterDateBest Gift
AbigailFall, 13Amethyst
Blackberry cobbler
Chocolate cake
Pufferfish
Pumpkin
Spicy eel
AlexSummer, 13Complete breakfast
Salmon dinner
CarolineWinter, 07Fish taco
Green tea
Summer spangle
ClintWinter, 26Amethyst
Aquamarine
Artichoke dip
Emerald
Fiddlehead Risotto
Gold bar
Iridium bar
Jade
Omni Geode
Ruby
Topaz
DemetriusSummer, 19Bean hotpot
Ice cream
Rice pudding
Strawberry
DwarfSummer, 22Amethyst
Aquamarine
Emerald
Jade
Lemon stone
Omni Geode
Ruby
Topaz
ElliottFall, 05Crab cakes
Duck feather
Lobster
Pomegranate
Tom Kha Soup
EmilySpring, 27Amethyst
Aquamarine
Cloth
Emerald
Jade
Ruby
Survival burger
Topaz
Wool
EvelynWinter, 20Beet
Chocolate cake
Diamond
Fairy rose
Stuffing
Tulip
GeorgeFall, 24Fried mushroom
Leek
GusSummer 08Diamond
Escargot
Fish taco
Orange
Haley Spring, 14 Coconut
Fruit salad
Pink cake
Sunflower
HarveyWinter, 14Coffee
Pickles
Super meal
Truffle oil
Wine
JasSummer, 04Fairy rose
Pink cake
Plum pudding
JodiFall, 11Chocolate cake
Crispy bass
Diamond
Eggplant parmesan
Fried Eel
Pancakes
Rhubarb pie
Vegetable medley
KentSpring, 04Fiddlehead risotto
Roasted hazelnuts
KrobusWinter, 01Diamond
Iridium bar
Pumpkin
Void egg
Void mayonnaise
Wild horseradish
LeahWinter, 23Goat cheese
Poppyseed muffin
Salad
Stir fry
Truffle
Vegetable medley
Wine
LewisSpring, 07Autumn’s Bounty
Glazed yams
Green tea
Hot pepper
Vegetable medley
LinusWinter, 03Blueberry tart
Cactus fruit
Coconut
Dish o’ the sea
Yam
MarnieFall, 18Diamond
Farmer’s lunch
Pink cake
Pumpkin pie
MaruSummer, 10Battery pack
Cauliflower
Cheese cauliflower
Diamond
Gold bar
Iridium bar
Miner’s treat
Pepper poppers
Rhubarb pie
Strawberry
PamSpring, 18Beer
Cactus fruit
Glazed yams
Mead
Pale ale
Parsnip
Parsnip soup
PennyFall, 02Diamond
Emerald
Melon
Poppy
Poppyseed muffin
Red plate
Roots platter
Sandfish
Tom Kha soup
PierreSpring, 26Fried calamari
RobinFall, 21Goat cheese
Peach
Spaghetti
SamSummer 17Cactus Fruit
Maple bar
Pizza
Tigerseye
SandyFall, 15Crocus
Daffodil
Sweet pea
SebastianWinter, 10Frozen tear
Obsidian
Pumpkin soup
Sashimi
Void Egg
ShaneSpring, 20Beer
Hot pepper
Pepper poppers
Pizza
VincentSpring, 10Cranberry candy
Grape
Pink cake
Snail
WillySummer, 24Catfish
Diamond
Iridium bar
Mead
Octopus
Pumpkin
Sea cucumber
Sturgeon
WizardWinter, 17Purple mushroom
Solar essence
Super cucumber
Void essence

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved