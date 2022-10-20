All birthdays and best gifts in Stardew Valley
What gifts should you get for the characters in Stardew Valley?
Birthdays are an important event to remember in Stardew Valley. On a character’s birthday in the game, you can significantly increase their friendship with you if you provide them with a gift. You want to do this if you plan to marry a particular character. Here’s what you need to know about the best gifts and birthday presents to give characters in Stardew Valley.
All birthdays and best gifts
You can gift a character at least two items per week. You cannot exceed this limit except on their birthday. So if you have already met those two gift limits that week, and it’s the character’s birthday, you can give them something later, and it should say they have not met their limit.
|Character
|Date
|Best Gift
|Abigail
|Fall, 13
|Amethyst
Blackberry cobbler
Chocolate cake
Pufferfish
Pumpkin
Spicy eel
|Alex
|Summer, 13
|Complete breakfast
Salmon dinner
|Caroline
|Winter, 07
|Fish taco
Green tea
Summer spangle
|Clint
|Winter, 26
|Amethyst
Aquamarine
Artichoke dip
Emerald
Fiddlehead Risotto
Gold bar
Iridium bar
Jade
Omni Geode
Ruby
Topaz
|Demetrius
|Summer, 19
|Bean hotpot
Ice cream
Rice pudding
Strawberry
|Dwarf
|Summer, 22
|Amethyst
Aquamarine
Emerald
Jade
Lemon stone
Omni Geode
Ruby
Topaz
|Elliott
|Fall, 05
|Crab cakes
Duck feather
Lobster
Pomegranate
Tom Kha Soup
|Emily
|Spring, 27
|Amethyst
Aquamarine
Cloth
Emerald
Jade
Ruby
Survival burger
Topaz
Wool
|Evelyn
|Winter, 20
|Beet
Chocolate cake
Diamond
Fairy rose
Stuffing
Tulip
|George
|Fall, 24
|Fried mushroom
Leek
|Gus
|Summer 08
|Diamond
Escargot
Fish taco
Orange
|Haley
|Spring, 14
|Coconut
Fruit salad
Pink cake
Sunflower
|Harvey
|Winter, 14
|Coffee
Pickles
Super meal
Truffle oil
Wine
|Jas
|Summer, 04
|Fairy rose
Pink cake
Plum pudding
|Jodi
|Fall, 11
|Chocolate cake
Crispy bass
Diamond
Eggplant parmesan
Fried Eel
Pancakes
Rhubarb pie
Vegetable medley
|Kent
|Spring, 04
|Fiddlehead risotto
Roasted hazelnuts
|Krobus
|Winter, 01
|Diamond
Iridium bar
Pumpkin
Void egg
Void mayonnaise
Wild horseradish
|Leah
|Winter, 23
|Goat cheese
Poppyseed muffin
Salad
Stir fry
Truffle
Vegetable medley
Wine
|Lewis
|Spring, 07
|Autumn’s Bounty
Glazed yams
Green tea
Hot pepper
Vegetable medley
|Linus
|Winter, 03
|Blueberry tart
Cactus fruit
Coconut
Dish o’ the sea
Yam
|Marnie
|Fall, 18
|Diamond
Farmer’s lunch
Pink cake
Pumpkin pie
|Maru
|Summer, 10
|Battery pack
Cauliflower
Cheese cauliflower
Diamond
Gold bar
Iridium bar
Miner’s treat
Pepper poppers
Rhubarb pie
Strawberry
|Pam
|Spring, 18
|Beer
Cactus fruit
Glazed yams
Mead
Pale ale
Parsnip
Parsnip soup
|Penny
|Fall, 02
|Diamond
Emerald
Melon
Poppy
Poppyseed muffin
Red plate
Roots platter
Sandfish
Tom Kha soup
|Pierre
|Spring, 26
|Fried calamari
|Robin
|Fall, 21
|Goat cheese
Peach
Spaghetti
|Sam
|Summer 17
|Cactus Fruit
Maple bar
Pizza
Tigerseye
|Sandy
|Fall, 15
|Crocus
Daffodil
Sweet pea
|Sebastian
|Winter, 10
|Frozen tear
Obsidian
Pumpkin soup
Sashimi
Void Egg
|Shane
|Spring, 20
|Beer
Hot pepper
Pepper poppers
Pizza
|Vincent
|Spring, 10
|Cranberry candy
Grape
Pink cake
Snail
|Willy
|Summer, 24
|Catfish
Diamond
Iridium bar
Mead
Octopus
Pumpkin
Sea cucumber
Sturgeon
|Wizard
|Winter, 17
|Purple mushroom
Solar essence
Super cucumber
Void essence