When does the Primal Rumblings event start in Pokémon Go?

The Primal Rumblings is a small event taking place in Pokémon Go. It’s one of the final events set to occur in the Mythical Wishes season, and despite being short, Primal Rumblings could be a game-changer for many players. Although Rayquaza will make a brief appearance, it’s coming out with an exclusive move, Breaking Swipe, a powerful Dragon-type attack. Here’s what you need to know about when the Primal Rumblings event starts in Pokémon Go.

What is the start date for the Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon Go?

Like other Pokémon Go events, the Primal Rumbling event will trigger at a specific time, but some parts of the world might receive it earlier based on their timezone. New Zealand and Australia are typically the first to receive the event, so they share anything new in a Pokémon Go event. The Primal Rumblings event will occur from February 22 to 24, from 10 AM to 10 PM. Again, this is based on your time zone, so some parts of the world may have access to it before you, potentially giving you a chance to join remote raids featuring a Rayquaza that can learn Breaking Swipe.

Alongside Rayquaza making an appearance, the Mega Forms for Latais and Latios will be available briefly, and there will be a collection challenge. The collection challenge has been teased as Evolution-themed, and it might have something to do with the Hoenn starter Pokémon’s secondary forms featured in three-star raids, namely Grovyle, Combusken, and Marshtomp.

This will be a free-to-play event leading up to the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, set to kick off on February 25 to 26 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone. This event does require you to purchase an in-game ticket.