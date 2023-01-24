All buffs and debuffs in Forspoken and how they work

Forspoken is filled with thrilling combat that will keep you on your toes as you parkour your way around enemy attacks. While most of the combat you will experience is fast-paced with hack-and-slash elements, there is a strategic aspect to it. While you are busy fighting enemies, you might get hit by the occasional debuff that makes things a bit harder for you. You might also wish to apply buffs to Frey so she can take more hits. This guide will show you how all the buffs and debuffs work in Forspoken.

All buffs and debuffs in Forspoken

There is a total of eight debuffs and buffs that you and your enemies can be afflicted with in Forspoken. These effects come from the abilities that the enemies use and the spells you cast. Frey has access to multiple spells that can benefit her stats and help her take more hits on the battlefield. The following spells buffs and debuffs can be applied to you and your enemies:

Auto-Heal – Replenishes the health of whoever is affected.

Increases the rate that the affected entity’s stamina regenerates. Attack Buff – Increases the attack of whoever is affected.

Increases the defense of whoever is affected. Poison – Slowly drains the health of whoever is affected.

Decreases the rate that the affected entity’s stamina regenerates. Attack Debuff – Decreases the attack of whoever is affected.

Watch out for status effect abilities used by enemies as they can hinder Frey’s performance in combat and make fighting more difficult.

Status effects are an important part of combat that can give you an edge while you are fighting multiple foes. The following spells can be cast to apply status effects to you and your enemies:

Naedre – Sends a poisonous column of water at the enemy that can envenomate those it strikes.

Dramatically reduces the damage caused by a single incoming unblockable or piercing attack. Tendril – Sends out an ivy whip that heals Frey for the damage dealt to the foes that are hit.

Increases the rate at which your stamina regenerates. Sublimination – Absorbs life force from the surrounding area, slowly healing Frey.

When Frey is hit by a status effect-causing ability, she can take the effects away by using some of her spells. The following spells can remove negative status effects on Frey:

Aegis – Summons fire to erase and attack or defense-reducing effects.

Summons fire to erase and attack or defense-reducing effects. Leach – Causes plants to spring forth and heal you of poison.

Causes plants to spring forth and heal you of poison. Ablution – Makes purifying rain fall that cures status ailments that slow stamina recovery.

When you are affected by a negative status effect, you will a purple symbol appear next to Frey’s health bar. Depending on what is affected, you will see a shield, heart, mana, or plus symbol with a downward arrow. If a positive effect is applied, the symbol will be yellow with an arrow pointing up.