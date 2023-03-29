Forspoken DLC ‘In Tanta We Trust’ Takes Players on a Prequel Adventure

Get ready to travel back in time with Frey in the Forspoken DLC In Tanta We Trust. Square Enix has announced that this new content will be a prequel to the main game and will take place 25 years before the events of Forspoken. Because, let’s face it, who doesn’t love a good prequel?

Square Enix treated us to a sneak peek of the upcoming DLC back in January. While the footage was on the shorter side and left us hungry for more, it teased the prospect of a brand-new location for players to explore. Alongside the announcement, Square Enix has released some official information and a sampling of the DLC’s artwork. In this DLC, Frey continues her quest to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, but she’s not alone this time. Joined by Tanta Cinta, Frey must uncover the answers that lead to the Purge of the Rheddig. This legendary battle devastated Athia and drove the Tantas to madness.

But don’t worry, Frey has some new tricks up her sleeve. Players can unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos using Frey’s newfound magical abilities. And let’s not forget about her honed magic-enhanced parkour skills, which will allow players to scale to new heights in unique, vertically-designed environments.

Those who own the Digital Deluxe edition of Forspoken will get early access to the DLC on May 23, while base game owners must wait until May 26 to get their hands on it. Of course, the DLC has some work to do to make up for the base game’s commercial failure. We’ll know for sure on May 26 when we’ll join Frey on her journey through time where there are bound to be some surprises.