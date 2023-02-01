Forspoken’s latest PC patch breaks Athia

Forspoken has been filled with problems since the release of the demo on PS5 a few months ago. Issues that players had led to plenty of fixes on console which, in turn, went to PC. Now it seems as though the latest PC patch, update 1.02 has caused some major issues for those trying to explore Athia. This has introduced problems like crashing, stuttering, and various other performance issues that weren’t present before the update.

Patch 1.02 is a relatively small one that focuses on adjustments to HDR mode, fixing some technical issues, and improving performance and stability on the Steam Deck. Unfortunately, it looks like The Break that is affecting Athia has leeched into some PCs causing the game to break as well. Since the update, players have reported multiple issues that range from small performance problems to constant game crashes. PCGamesN reported one user saying “played 40 hours without a single problem, and now patch causes the game to completely crash my PC (forced PC restart) every time I enter or try to enter a cinematic.”

There have been multiple reports on Steam from players stating that the update has caused Forspoken to demand more of their CPUs. This isn’t good considering the game already comes with some extremely demanding PC requirements. The issue isn’t only affecting those who meet the lower end of the required specs as even those with higher-end gaming PCs have reported crashes due to this patch.

The only solutions that have come up are from those who have suggested that players verify Forspoken’s Steam files and update their drivers. This may help improve the performance of those who have been experiencing stuttering issues and graphical tears, but no solution has currently been found to prevent crashes entirely. If you have doubts about whether your PC can run the game, you can always try out the PC demo to make sure.