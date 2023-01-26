How to defeat Lesser Deinosuchus in Forspoken

Forspoken has a variety of bosses for Frey to take on in the magical world of Athias. These vary in shape and size as well as the difficulty, making each of them a challenge. One you’ll surely meet while exploring is Lesser Deinosuchus, the boss of the Locked Labyrinth: East in The Barren Plains. Here is how you can defeat Lesser Deinosuchus in Forspoken.

Lesser Deinosuchus boss guide- Tips and Tricks

Frey will stumble upon Lesser Deinosuchus in the final room of Locked Labyrinth: East dungeon. It will always be swimming or occasionally diving underwater. It’s not hard to beat since Frey’s magical spells can take it down quickly. But, if you’re not careful it can inflict some serious damage.

One thing you should always keep in mind in this fight is staying away from the water. Move around the rocky platforms and attack the creature from various angles. Using the Scatter Shot is recommended here as you won’t need to get close that much to Lesser Deinosuchus. Attacking it from behind and the sides are also particularly useful as they are seriously damaging.

Lesser Deinosuchus itself has pretty easy attacks to predict. It throws light discs like with its tentacles that can target you, so you have to dodge them. Moving around the arena will do you wonders as you can attack as well as dodge from all angles. After that, it will dive underwater and summon geysers around you. You can notice them when lights are formed around Frey. Move away from them until the boss reappears and continue with your attacks.

To aid you in combat, use the Disperse spell, which will summon a plant to help you out. This also does a fair bit of damage to the boss and can quickly weaken him. Although, it appears for a short while, nevertheless is a really useful spell to use in this fight.

Eventually, you can move a bit closer if you want to mix up the combat with some Blast shots to finish Lesser Deinosuchus. After defeating it, you will be sent to a room where your reward for defeating the boss is as well as completing the dungeon. The reward here is the Orison Necklace.