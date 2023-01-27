Who is Tanta Cinta in Forspoken? Answered

The story of Forspoken takes Frey Holland out of the normal world she is used to and throws her into the land of Athia. This world was once watched over by four women known as the Tantas. Because of this, you will be hearing about the four Tantas a lot as you make your way through the campaign. While you will fight Tantas Sila, Olas, and Prav, Cinta is noticeably absent from the world. Who is Tanta Cinta in Forspoken? To answer this question, we need to enter some major spoiler territory.

Where is Tanta Cinta in Forspoken?

Shortly after you arrive in the world of Athia, you are told about the four Tantas – the powerful women who once ruled over the land. A little later in the story, you are told that Tanta Cinta disappeared one day and hasn’t been seen since. It is obvious from this information that she is somewhere hidden in the world of Athia. As you approach the first boss fight against Tanta Sila, you are given some brief information about the Tantas from Cuff who lets you know that Cinta is the Tanta of love.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you fight Tanta Prav, you are given more information about Tanta Cinta. It turns out that she is Frey’s mother, making Frey a Tanta as well. This is also how Frey is able to use the magic of the Tantas. As you near the end of the game, you learn even more about Tanta Cinta and who she was before The Break happened. It turns out that she gave birth to Frey and sent her away as The Break was taking over the world.

Related: How the magic parkour system works in Forspoken

It is revealed very late in the game that Tanta Cinta is also the fire-breathing dragon that you first encounter in the world, meaning that she is still alive and well prior to the end of the campaign. Once Frey discovers who Tanta Cinta really is, there is more information that is given. You can also gather more information about how Cinta helped during The Break by completing the many detours in the game.