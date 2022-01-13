All Bunny Dango in Monster Hunter Rise

When you visit the Canteen in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll have to select what type of Bunny Dango you want to eat before embarking on an expedition. The Bunny Dango is your primary way to receive various buffs that can greatly benefit your character during a monster hunt. There are several to pick from, but you can only receive three buffs for each mission. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Bunny Dango choices you can select in Monster Hunter Rise.

These are all of the Dango choices you have to pick from in Monster Hunter Rise, and what they do.