All Bunny Dango in Monster Hunter Rise
What Bunny Dango should you eat in Monster Hunter Rise?
When you visit the Canteen in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll have to select what type of Bunny Dango you want to eat before embarking on an expedition. The Bunny Dango is your primary way to receive various buffs that can greatly benefit your character during a monster hunt. There are several to pick from, but you can only receive three buffs for each mission. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Bunny Dango choices you can select in Monster Hunter Rise.
These are all of the Dango choices you have to pick from in Monster Hunter Rise, and what they do.
- Analeptic: Increases health recovery from items
- Balancing: Prevents you from getting knocked down
- Beansplosion: Increases ammo damage and increases deviation
- Bee-utiful: Increases the quantity of honey obtained from gathering
- Berry Safe: Prevents your group from being penalized the first time a member faints
- Bestnut: Sometimes decreases damage taken
- Blastslash: Speeds up weapon sharpening and upgrades your large barrel bombs to mega bomb barrels
- Buddy’s Treat: Speeds up Buddy Growth
- Cacoutstanding: Halves the effect duraction of Defense Down and speeds up blight recovery while under this effect influence
- Call-of-the-wind: Makes rare Crafty Creatures more likely to appear while exploring
- Centering: Prevents you getting knocked down and increases the power of shots and arrows
- Chirp Chirp: Makes spiribirds more likely to approach during missions
- Cool-to-the-Core: Grants a temporary attack boost when you use the Show Off 2 gesture
- Dizzybloom: Makes it easier to stun monsters
- Dragonsbane: Significantly increases dragon resistance
- Dragonward: Slightly increases dragon resistance
- Dressage: Extends riding time on a monster
- Fruitflash: Increase the damage of Sticky Ammo and Gunlance skills
- Hap-peanut: Sometimes increases the number of reward items you receive at the end of a quest
- Invigorating: Reduces stamina depletion when evading, blocking, or doing other actions
- Lava-hot Egg: Significantly increases fire resistance
- Leg Day: Decreases stamina depletion while wall running
- Magnacrisp: Prevents fainting one time when damage exceeds remaining health and greatly increases attack when health is low
- Magnaroar: Prevents fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health
- Medicinal: Slightly increases health recovery from items
- Mit-iature: Temporarily increases attack and defense after eating it
- Moongaze: Restores health to allies in the area upon fainting once
- Peach Skill: Helps your weapon retain sharpness when attacks are deflected after hitting a monster
- Pinea-full: Reduces stamina consumption after eating
- Piping-hot Egg: Slightly increases fire resistance
- Pure Water: Slightly increases water resistance
- Raisin ďêtre: Reduces the time between gathering point respawns
- Rosy
- Secretheart: Increases damage dealt by your kunai and increases the potency of abnormal status attacks
- Sharp: Speeds up weapon sharpening
- Spicejolt: Significantly increases thunder resistance
- Spicetingle: Slightly increases thunder resistance
- Spud-luck: Large monsters encountered on quests have an increased chance of being weaker
- Sub-Zero: Significantly increases ice resistance
- Super Bestnut: Often deceases damage taken
- Sweetheart: Increases damage dealt by your kunai
- The Kamura: Increases the number of Kamura points you receive at the end of the quest
- Too-Cool: Slightly increases ice resistance
- Triple Rose: Often increases the number of times you carve a monster
- Very Hap-peanut: Often increasse the number of rewards you receive at the end of a mission
- Waterfall: Significantly increases water resistance
- Wealthy Man: Increases the amount of zanny you receive at the end of a quest