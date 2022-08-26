All Buzzwole weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Beast Buzzwole is making its return to Pokémon Go. It will be available for all players to encounter, and those who purchased a Pokémon Go Fest Finale ticket will be able to participate in the grand event. You will need to defeat this Pokémon in a five-star raid to add it to your collection, and you will want to bring a suitable team. This guide covers all Buzzwole weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

Buzzwole five-star raid Pokémon Go guide

All Buzzwole weaknesses

Buzzwole is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. We highly recommend using Flying or Fire-type moves, with Flying being the most effective against Buzzwole. This Pokémon has a lower amount of defense than it does attack, so finding a tanky Pokémon capable of using Flying-type moves will be your best option.

Best Pokémon counters to Buzzwole

The best Pokémon to use against Buzzwole will be Moltres, Braviary, and Honchkrow.

Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. Although it is a legendary, it has appeared in multiple five-star raids over the years. Any Pokémon Go player who has been around long enough has likely had a chance to add this Pokémon to their collection, and it’s a suitable choice to use against Buzzwole. The best moveset to teach Moltres is the fast move Wing Attack and the charged moves Sky Attack and Overheat.

Next, we have Braivary, a Flying and Normal-type Pokémon. Braivary is slightly more common than Moltres, which means more players should have this Pokémon in their collection. Although it doesn’t have the highest defenses, Braviary is a superb attacker that you will want to utilize for this raid. The best moveset to teach Braviary is the fast move Air Slash and the charged moves Brave Bird and Heat Wave.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend to use against Buzzwole is Honchkrow, a Dark and Flying-type. This Pokémon is much further down on the list because it has considerably lower defenses, but it might be a suitable option to help fill out your roster. The best moveset to teach Honchkrow is the fast move Peck and the charged moves Sky Attack and Brave Bird.

To win this encounter, you will need to utilize a full team of six Pokémon against Buzzwole. These are some other Pokémon we recommend you use to fill out the rest of your roster.

Lugia

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Scyther

Staraptor

Togekiss

Tornadus

Toucannon

Unfezant

Yanmega

Yveltal

Zapdos

Upon defeating Buzzwole, you will have a chance to catch this Pokémon. There will not be a shiny version available after you catch it.