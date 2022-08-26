Can you catch a shiny Buzzwole in Pokémon Go? – August 27, 2022

Buzzwole will appear for a limited time in five-star raids in Pokémon Go. During this time, players will have an opportunity to add it to their collection, so long as they can defeat it in battle. Of course, there’s always the chance you won’t be able to catch it at the end of a raid, but you have a good opportunity to do so. After defeating Buzzwole in battle, what are your chances of catching a shiny Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the shiny version of Buzzwole has not arrived in Pokémon Go. It will not be available for the first round of raids that it will appear in, meaning no matter how many Buzzwole you defeat in combat and catch, a shiny version will not appear at the end of the raid.

This is a common thing Niantic will do when a new Pokémon becomes available in the mobile game. The Pokémon arrives in Pokémon Go, and players can catch it in multiple ways, but legendary Pokémon are typically restricted to five-star raids. The first round of raids for legendary Pokémon gives everyone a good chance to catch the new Pokémon and try it out, testing its skills and stats against other players or training it up to use in the Battle League. Usually, when the legendary Pokémon reappears in a year or two for a fresh set of raids, the shiny version becomes available. This usually happens at the same time as another large event happening in the game.

While you won’t be able to catch Buzzwole in Pokémon Go right now, we can expect to see a shiny version appearing sometime next year. Hopefully, it won’t be a two-year wait, but we have no confirmation from Niantic.