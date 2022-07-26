All Call of Duty League 2022 Championship Weekend viewer rewards – Modern Warfare 2 beta access, double XP, and more

The Call of Duty League is holding its annual championship soon, and you can score a whole bunch of cosmetics, XP boosts, and even a chance to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta by watching. Link your Activision account with your YouTube account and watch throughout the event to get your goodies. Here’s the full list of what’s up for grabs.

Image via Call of Duty

Viewership Rewards (Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7)

First and foremost, double XP tokens are available throughout the entire championship series. For every hour you watch, you’ll earn a 30-minute double XP booster. You can get a maximum of 16 tokens, equating to eight hours of in-game boosting. That’s in addition to the hour-long XP boosts you can get each day.

Image via Call of Duty

Daily Rewards (Thursday, August 4)

Camper Calling Card (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 30 minutes

S&D Star Emblem – Unlocks at 1 hour

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes

Wall Banged Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes

Image via Call of Duty

Daily Rewards (Friday, August 5)

First Blooded Calling Card – Unlocks at 30 minutes

Round 11 Emblem (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 1 hour

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes

Spawn Trapped Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes

Image via Call of Duty

Daily Rewards (Saturday, August 6)

Donut Weapon Charm – Unlocks at 30 minutes

Sprinkles Weapon Blueprint (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 1 hour

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes

COD Timing Watch – Unlocks at 2 hours

EGO CHALL Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 3 hours

Image via Call of Duty

Daily Rewards (Sunday, August 7)

The Chip Emblem (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 15 minutes

CDL Champs Ring Weapon Charm – Unlocks at 30 minutes

Champs Automaton Weapon Blueprint – Unlocks at 45 minutes

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour

Down to the Wire Operator – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours

In addition to these daily rewards, Modern Warfare 2 beta access will be given out throughout Sunday, August 7 as part of a sweepstakes. Start watching at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT, and you’ll be automatically entered. Codes will be dropped via the Call of Duty website and the Call of Duty companion app.