All Call of Duty League 2022 Championship Weekend viewer rewards – Modern Warfare 2 beta access, double XP, and more
Tune in and get tricked out.
The Call of Duty League is holding its annual championship soon, and you can score a whole bunch of cosmetics, XP boosts, and even a chance to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta by watching. Link your Activision account with your YouTube account and watch throughout the event to get your goodies. Here’s the full list of what’s up for grabs.
Viewership Rewards (Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7)
First and foremost, double XP tokens are available throughout the entire championship series. For every hour you watch, you’ll earn a 30-minute double XP booster. You can get a maximum of 16 tokens, equating to eight hours of in-game boosting. That’s in addition to the hour-long XP boosts you can get each day.
Daily Rewards (Thursday, August 4)
- Camper Calling Card (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 30 minutes
- S&D Star Emblem – Unlocks at 1 hour
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Wall Banged Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes
Daily Rewards (Friday, August 5)
- First Blooded Calling Card – Unlocks at 30 minutes
- Round 11 Emblem (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 1 hour
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Spawn Trapped Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes
Daily Rewards (Saturday, August 6)
- Donut Weapon Charm – Unlocks at 30 minutes
- Sprinkles Weapon Blueprint (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 1 hour
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes
- COD Timing Watch – Unlocks at 2 hours
- EGO CHALL Calling Card – Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 3 hours
Daily Rewards (Sunday, August 7)
- The Chip Emblem (Pictured Above) – Unlocks at 15 minutes
- CDL Champs Ring Weapon Charm – Unlocks at 30 minutes
- Champs Automaton Weapon Blueprint – Unlocks at 45 minutes
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 1 hour
- Down to the Wire Operator – Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes
- 1 Hour Double XP Token – Unlocks at 2 hours
In addition to these daily rewards, Modern Warfare 2 beta access will be given out throughout Sunday, August 7 as part of a sweepstakes. Start watching at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT, and you’ll be automatically entered. Codes will be dropped via the Call of Duty website and the Call of Duty companion app.