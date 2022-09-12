All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s PlayStation early access beta begins September 16 for those who pre-ordered, and the PlayStation open beta unlocks for all users on the 18th. Xbox and PC users will need to wait until the next week, on September 22, for their early access, with everyone getting their shot to try out the latest Call of Duty multiplayer starting on Friday the 23rd.

Anyone who plays will have access to a large selection of maps, modes, weapons, and progression experiences, and now we know there are exclusive rewards for progressing over the course of the two weekends. Most of these unlocks are cosmetic, but a few could give you a slight advantage come the game’s full release on October 28.

Modern Warfare II Beta Week 1 Rewards

Image via Activision

PlayStation users will get first crack at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer and the ability to earn rewards for playing the beta. The following player identity and blueprint items are available on the first weekend:

Level 2: “Smashed It” Animated Emblem

Level 4: “Buckle Up” Weapon Charm

Level 6″ Passed the Test” Animated Player Card

Level 10: “Operation First Blood” Sticker

Level 15: “Side Impact” SMG Weapon Blueprint

Modern Warfare II Beta Week 2 Rewards

Anyone who plays in the Modern Warfare II open beta’s second weekend can earn the following rewards, but they’ll also be able to earn Week 1’s rewards as well. Week 2’s unlocks require you to reach much higher levels than Week 1 and include:

Level 18: “Collision” Operator Skin

Level 19: “No Competition” Vinyl

Level 21: “Safety First” Weapon Sticker

Level 25: “Floor It” Vehicle Skin

Level 30: “Frontal Impact” Assault Rifle Weapon Skin

The weapon blueprints and vehicle skin don’t mention any specific names, though they could be early unlocks once the full game releases beyond the default weapons. It’s to your benefit to play the beta if you’d like early access to the equipment.