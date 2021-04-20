All Camerupt weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The raid battles in Pokémon Go always feature a more powerful adversary than what you’ve likely encountered before. Because these Pokémon are stronger, you’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to beat it. If you’re attempting to fight in a three-star raid against Camerupt, you’ll need to at least be a level 30 to 35 Pokémon trainer to do it by yourself. You’ll also want to make sure you know all of Camerupt’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it.

All Camerupt weaknesses

Camerupt is a Fire and Ground-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Because of the many resistances it has, you want to stick with Water-type Pokémon, and any Ground and Water-type Pokémon would be an excellent choice to beat Camerupt in a raid battle.

Best Pokémon to counter Camerupt

The best Pokémon you can use against Camerupt will be Gyarados, Swampert, and Blastoise.

Gyarados is a Flying and Water-type Pokémon. You’ve likely seen this Pokémon used by numerous Ultra and Master Leagues players if you frequent the PvP portion of Pokémon Go. Gyarados is also a superb PvE Pokémon that can battle against Camerupt using a variety of Water-type attacks. Gyarados has an exceptionally high attack and a decent amount of health and defenses to make it an excellent Pokémon to do a high amount of damage.

The next choice is Swampert, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. Much like Gyarados, you’ve likely seen Swampert used in all of the Pokémon Go PvP Battle Leagues. It’s only weak to Grass-type moves, giving Camerupt a run for its money. While it has lower attack and defenses, Swampert will be able to outlast many of Camerupt’s attacks, and it can use both Ground and Water-type attacks to put a dent in Camerupt. If you have a Swampert powered up by XL candy, then Camerupt will not last long in a battle.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Blastoise, the original Water-type Pokémon. Blastoise has a higher defensive stat than it does attack, making it a much more useful Pokémon to serve as your team’s tank to withstand some of Camerupt’s charged attacks. If you have enough stored mega candy, we highly recommend evolving Blastoise into Mega Blastoise for this battle.

These three are not the only Pokémon you can use against Camerupt. Here are some other choices that serve as suitable Pokémon for this raid battle.

Empoleon

Feraligatr

Kyogre

Lapras

Ludicolo

Pelipper

Politoed

Rhyperior

Therian Landorus

Vaporeon

Camerupt will remain active in three-star raids for a limited time. When you defeat it in battle, you have a chance to capture one at the end. You cannot capture a shiny Camerupt.