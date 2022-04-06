All Capital Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and how to get them

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a bevy of classic Star Wars locations, characters, and ships. Capital ships are the peak of power in the Star Wars universe. Yes, lightsabers can melt steel doors, but Death Star can blow up an entire planet in a single shot. This guide will highlight all of the capital ships features in The Skywalker Saga, and how to unlock them.

image via WB Games

Death Star

The famous Death Star. A weapon designed to destroy entire stars with a single shot. The Empire’s crowning jewel. Here are the steps needed to unlock the Death Star.

Select and play the Episode IV campaign.

Travel to Coruscant Federal District.

Head to the Great Temple hangar in Yavin 4 and speak to the Rebel Engineer.

Complete side mission Operation Stardust from the engineer.

Purchase the Death Star with 5,000,000 studs, and add it to your collection.

Death Star II

The sequel which isn’t quite as memorable as the second go round. Death Star II is essentially the same ship as before but features a partial design as it is under construction. This is how to make it yours.

Complete Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Head to the Ewok village on Endor.

Speak to the Ewok engineer and complete side mission Doom Ball III.

Purchase the ship with 2,000,000 studs from the holoprojector.

Executor

The personal capital ship of Darth Vader. This ship was used to assault Hoth in the film’s most memorable battle. This ship and the next couple are unlocked differently than the Death Star ships.

Head to Bespin or Tatooine space in free roam mode.

Participate in space side missions and repeatable space battles.

The Executor will make an appearance randomly after completing space activities in these two areas.

Destroy all ship defenses and board the ship.

Once all enemies inside the ship are defeated, you can purchase the ship for 5,000,000 studs.

Steadfast

The Steadfast is the shield helmed by the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren. It is a powerful ship that looks similar to the older Star Destroyer ships used in older conflicts.

Free roam in space around Cantgonica, Exogol, Jakku or Pasaana.

Complete space battles until the Steadfast appears.

Destroy its defenses and board the ship.

Complete the battle encounter inside the ship.

Purchase the ship for 3,000,000 studs.

Trade Federation Battleship

This ship isn’t well known as a combat platform. It was used primarily as a staging hub for diplomatic relations and supply to nearby planets.