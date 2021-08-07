All cars with hydraulics in Grand Theft Auto Online
A great way to show off your ride.
Have you been cruising around Grand Theft Auto Online and thought the ride was too smooth? In that case, you will want to get a vehicle that can have hydraulics installed and bounce down the road. Hydraulics were added to Grand Theft Auto Online in the Lowriders update and let you live out your southern California lowrider dreams. Here are all of the cars that can install hydraulics on in Grand Theft Auto Online.
- Buccaneer Custom
- Chino Custom
- Faction Custom
- Faction Custom Donk
- Glendale Custom
- Hermes
- Manana Custom
- Minivan Custom
- Moonbeam Custom
- Peyote Custom
- Primo Custom
- Sabre Turbo Custom
- Slamvan Custom
- Slamtruck
- Tornado Custom
- Virgo Classic Custom
- Voodoo Custom
- Yosemite
If you are looking to install hydraulics on any of the above vehicles, you will need to go to Benny’s Original Motor Works while in that car. Installing the hydraulics will cost you between $125,000 and $290,000, so it is not that cheap.
Once the hydraulics are installed, you can get your car to jump around by pressing X on PlayStation or A on Xbox and using the left stick to dictate in which direction you go. On PC, use Shift and the arrow keys. Play around and get used to the controls, then show off your ride throughout Los Santos.