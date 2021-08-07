All cars with hydraulics in Grand Theft Auto Online

Have you been cruising around Grand Theft Auto Online and thought the ride was too smooth? In that case, you will want to get a vehicle that can have hydraulics installed and bounce down the road. Hydraulics were added to Grand Theft Auto Online in the Lowriders update and let you live out your southern California lowrider dreams. Here are all of the cars that can install hydraulics on in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Buccaneer Custom

Chino Custom

Faction Custom

Faction Custom Donk

Glendale Custom

Hermes

Manana Custom

Minivan Custom

Moonbeam Custom

Peyote Custom

Primo Custom

Sabre Turbo Custom

Slamvan Custom

Slamtruck

Tornado Custom

Virgo Classic Custom

Voodoo Custom

Yosemite

If you are looking to install hydraulics on any of the above vehicles, you will need to go to Benny’s Original Motor Works while in that car. Installing the hydraulics will cost you between $125,000 and $290,000, so it is not that cheap.

Once the hydraulics are installed, you can get your car to jump around by pressing X on PlayStation or A on Xbox and using the left stick to dictate in which direction you go. On PC, use Shift and the arrow keys. Play around and get used to the controls, then show off your ride throughout Los Santos.