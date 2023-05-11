GTA 5: All Weapons & How To Get Them
Time to cause some chaos.
GTA 5 is known for having many weapons that players can use within missions. Not only can these guns and other throwables be used in combat during storyline quests in GTA 5, but also against friends or enemies in GTA Online. Some weapons are a bit harder to get while others are simply available for purchase. This guide is a breakdown of all the weapons in Grand Theft Auto and how to get them.
All Weapons & How To Get Them In GTA 5
GTA 5 has a large variety of weapons, and while some of them are easy to get, a lot of them need to be unlocked after completing certain missions and quests throughout the game. All weapons are available in both GTA 5 and GTA Online, they do not differ between versions.
Melee Weapons
- Antique Cavalry Dagger – is unlocked after completing Mr. Philips
- Baseball Bat – is unlocked after completing Franklin and Lamar
- Bottle – is unlocked after completing Repossession
- Hammer – is unlocked after completing Repossession
- Hatchet – is unlocked after completing Trevor Philips Industries
- Knife – is unlocked after completing Franklin and Lamar
- Knuckle Dusters – is unlocked after completing Complications.
- Machete – is unlocked after completing Nervous Ron
- Nightstick – is unlocked after completing I Fought The Law…
Handguns
- AP Pistol – is unlocked after Three’s Company
- Combat Pistol – is unlocked after Dead Man Walking
- Heavy Pistol – is unlocked after Dead Man Walking
- Marksman Pistol – is unlocked after Mr. Richards
- Pistol – is unlocked after Repossession
- Pistol .50 – is unlocked after Monkey Business
- SNS Pistol – is unlocked after Repossession
- Stun Gun- is unlocked after Monkey Business or Civil Border Patrol
- Vintage Pistol – is unlocked after Mr. Philips
Shotguns
- Assault Shotgun- is unlocked after Blitz Play
- Bullpup Shotgun- is unlocked after Blitz Play
- Heavy Shotgun – is unlocked after Monkey Business
- Musket – is unlocked after Mr. Richards
- Pump Shotgun – is unlocked after The Long Stretch
- Sawed-Off Shotgun – is unlocked after Mr. Philips
Submachine Guns and Light Machine Guns
- Assault SMG – is unlocked after Sign up for Rockstar Social Club
- Combat MG – is unlocked after Blitz Play
- Combat PDW – is unlocked after Military Hardware
- Gusenberg Sweeper – is unlocked after any of these three: The Third Way, The Time’s Come, or Something Sensible
- Machine Pistol – is unlocked after Hood Safari
- MG – is unlocked after The Paleto Score
- Micro SMG – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar
- SMG – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar
Assault Rifles
- Advanced Rifle – is unlocked after The Big Score
- Assault Rife – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar
- Bullpup Rifle – is unlocked after The Big Score
- Carbine Rifle – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job
- Special Carbine – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job
Sniper Rifles
- Heavy Sniper – is unlocked after Three’s Company
- Marksman Rifle – is unlocked after The Paleto Score
- Sniper Rifle – is unlocked after Nervous Ron
Heavy Weapons
- Firework Launcher – unlocked after Franklin and Lamar
- Grenade Launcher – is unlocked after Trevor Philips Industry
- Homing Launcher – is unlocked after Minor Turbulence
- Minigun – is unlocked after The Paleto Score
- Railgun – is unlocked after Minor Turbulence
- Rocket Launcher – is unlocked afterBlitz Play
Throwables
- Ball – is unlocked after Chop
- Grenade – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar
- Jerry Can – is unlocked after Crystal Maze
- Proximity Mine – is unlocked after Friends Reunited
- Sticky Bomb – is unlocked after Friends Reunited
- Tear Gas – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job
All these weapons are available in GTA Online from either The Gun Van or purchasing them from different gun shops around the world. Check out our article to see where the Gun Van is today. These can be bought and don’t need to be earned, however, some special weapons can be earned, like the golden Perico Pistol. It can be earned from the Cayo Perico Heist. Besides this special gun, all others can be purchased from a seller.
Weapons can be customized in gun shops, adding additional magazines and silencers, changing the weapon’s color, and other modifications as well. There is no limit to how many weapons a player can have, but you can only have one of each weapon. That’s how to get all the weapons in GTA 5 and GTA Online that can be used in missions or just for the fun of causing chaos.