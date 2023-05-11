GTA 5: All Weapons & How To Get Them

GTA 5 is known for having many weapons that players can use within missions. Not only can these guns and other throwables be used in combat during storyline quests in GTA 5, but also against friends or enemies in GTA Online. Some weapons are a bit harder to get while others are simply available for purchase. This guide is a breakdown of all the weapons in Grand Theft Auto and how to get them.

All Weapons & How To Get Them In GTA 5

GTA 5 has a large variety of weapons, and while some of them are easy to get, a lot of them need to be unlocked after completing certain missions and quests throughout the game. All weapons are available in both GTA 5 and GTA Online, they do not differ between versions.

Melee Weapons

Antique Cavalry Dagger – is unlocked after completing Mr. Philips

Baseball Bat – is unlocked after completing Franklin and Lamar

Bottle – is unlocked after completing Repossession

Hammer – is unlocked after completing Repossession

Hatchet – is unlocked after completing Trevor Philips Industries

Knife – is unlocked after completing Franklin and Lamar

Knuckle Dusters – is unlocked after completing Complications.

Machete – is unlocked after completing Nervous Ron

Nightstick – is unlocked after completing I Fought The Law…

Handguns

AP Pistol – is unlocked after Three’s Company

Combat Pistol – is unlocked after Dead Man Walking

Heavy Pistol – is unlocked after Dead Man Walking

Marksman Pistol – is unlocked after Mr. Richards

Pistol – is unlocked after Repossession

Pistol .50 – is unlocked after Monkey Business

SNS Pistol – is unlocked after Repossession

Stun Gun- is unlocked after Monkey Business or Civil Border Patrol

Vintage Pistol – is unlocked after Mr. Philips

Shotguns

Assault Shotgun- is unlocked after Blitz Play

Bullpup Shotgun- is unlocked after Blitz Play

Heavy Shotgun – is unlocked after Monkey Business

Musket – is unlocked after Mr. Richards

Pump Shotgun – is unlocked after The Long Stretch

Sawed-Off Shotgun – is unlocked after Mr. Philips

Submachine Guns and Light Machine Guns

Assault SMG – is unlocked after Sign up for Rockstar Social Club

Combat MG – is unlocked after Blitz Play

Combat PDW – is unlocked after Military Hardware

Gusenberg Sweeper – is unlocked after any of these three: The Third Way, The Time’s Come, or Something Sensible

Machine Pistol – is unlocked after Hood Safari

MG – is unlocked after The Paleto Score

Micro SMG – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar

SMG – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar

Assault Rifles

Advanced Rifle – is unlocked after The Big Score

Assault Rife – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar

Bullpup Rifle – is unlocked after The Big Score

Carbine Rifle – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job

Special Carbine – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job

Sniper Rifles

Heavy Sniper – is unlocked after Three’s Company

Marksman Rifle – is unlocked after The Paleto Score

Sniper Rifle – is unlocked after Nervous Ron

Heavy Weapons

Firework Launcher – unlocked after Franklin and Lamar

Grenade Launcher – is unlocked after Trevor Philips Industry

Homing Launcher – is unlocked after Minor Turbulence

Minigun – is unlocked after The Paleto Score

Railgun – is unlocked after Minor Turbulence

Rocket Launcher – is unlocked afterBlitz Play

Throwables

Ball – is unlocked after Chop

Grenade – is unlocked after Franklin and Lamar

Jerry Can – is unlocked after Crystal Maze

Proximity Mine – is unlocked after Friends Reunited

Sticky Bomb – is unlocked after Friends Reunited

Tear Gas – is unlocked after The Jewel Store Job

All these weapons are available in GTA Online from either The Gun Van or purchasing them from different gun shops around the world. Check out our article to see where the Gun Van is today. These can be bought and don’t need to be earned, however, some special weapons can be earned, like the golden Perico Pistol. It can be earned from the Cayo Perico Heist. Besides this special gun, all others can be purchased from a seller.

Weapons can be customized in gun shops, adding additional magazines and silencers, changing the weapon’s color, and other modifications as well. There is no limit to how many weapons a player can have, but you can only have one of each weapon. That’s how to get all the weapons in GTA 5 and GTA Online that can be used in missions or just for the fun of causing chaos.