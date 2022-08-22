Castle Kraken is one of several ventures you can set up in Santo Ileso while playing Saints Row, giving you additional income as you play through the game. These ventures also provide multiple cosmetic rewards and give you access to more weapons, should you expand them fully. The Castle Kraken is where your character reigns over their guild in Dustlander. This guide covers all Castle Kraken venture challenges in Saints Row.

How to complete all Castle Kraken venture challenges

Many of these challenges are unique to Castle Kraken and the story surrounding the Dustlander LARP. You’ll also want to remove various threats hidden throughout the venture location, increasing this location’s overall income. These are all the challenges you will need to complete for Castle Kraken.

Light the Beacon of House Dust Storm

Light the Beacon of House Phoenix

Five threats eliminated

Of these tasks, we recommend eliminating the threats in the area where you placed Castle Kraken. These threats will vary based on what territory to set it. For example, in our playthrough, we put this building in Old Town East, Idols territory. Many of the threats we had to quell in these areas deal with these enemies. You can review your map on your phone to view all threats in your chosen location and eliminate them as you see fit. Again, this is a bonus objective, but it’s a good idea to do this to increase the overall income the location provides you and the Saints.

The next two tasks, lighting the beacons of house Dust Storm and Phoenix, directly tie into your character’s previous story with Eli after being introduced to Dustlander. You can find the beacons for both houses in the desert, in the west part of the map, in the Badlands South territory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you visit and light the beacons at these locations, members of that respective house will appear. You must defend your area and battle against them until you have cleared them all to complete the objective. Your weapons will swap out for your Dustlander ones, which are nonlethal.

After you’ve destroyed these two beacons and defended the locations, return to Castle Kraken and speak with your loremaster. You will have rallied allies to your banner, completing these venture challenges and giving you access to more income, along with a handful of Dustlander-themed cosmetics.