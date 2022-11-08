All challenge locations on Kronos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them

Challenges are optional tasks that players can pursue while exploring the islands of Sonic Frontiers. Each island contains a set number of challenges, and these missions will grab you some of the game’s best rewards. Each challenge completed will uncover a piece of the map, and completing all challenges on an island will unlock Fast Travel. This guide will show the challenge locations on Kronos Island and how to complete them.

All challenge locations and how to solve them

Challenges have a unique puzzle or activity you must complete. The map below shows all 24 challenge locations on Kronis Island. Refer to this map for each puzzle solution listed below. Many challenges require using Sonic’s Cyloop ability; ensure you’ve learned this skill before attempting these challenges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1: The first challenge map in Sonic Frontiers is the simplest one. Stand on all three ancient switches to complete this first challenge.

2: The second challenge requires using the Cyloop to create a loop around the three lanterns. Make a Cyloop one at a time to extinguish their flame. Once all three have been done, this challenge is completed.

3: This challenge location requires the homing attack. Jump in the air and homing attack each of the five switches without hitting the ground.

4: This challenge will come up several more times in Sonic Frontiers. You must step on all the light blue squares and deactivate them without jumping. This one is relatively straightforward; create a loop to shut all these colored squares off.

5: Use the homing attack on each of the obelisks at the challenge site. Once they are all at their peak, jump to the platform to find an ancient switch. Stand on it to complete this challenge.

6: Activate the switch to start a timer. Follow the string of coins as you race toward the endpoint. Stand on the finish line plate to complete the challenge. Use Sonic’s boost ability to reach the end in time easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

7: It’s the return of Sonic the hamster. Stand in this device and accelerate until the energy is complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

8: This is a relatively simple challenge to complete. This field will have a circle of flowers. Complete a Cyloop around the flowers to complete this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

9: Wall run up the broken walls with your boost ability to reach the top and activate the switch to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

10: For this challenge, Sonic has to put away the hedgehog and go full hamster. Jump in the wheel, then use your boost ability to fill the loop with energy and finish this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

11: To complete this challenge, you must stand on the green square. Make use of the quick dodge with L1 or R1 to sidestep each block as it lights up—completes several blocks without missing one to achieve this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

12: This one is another racing challenge. Make it to the end before the clock runs out and it will be complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

13: This one has some floating platforms off the landbridge. Jump on the platforms and activate the switches to wrap this one up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

14: This challenge must be done at night. Packs of fireflies will surround specific trees. Create a Cyloop around each tree with fireflies to complete this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

15: This challenge can only be completed during the evening. At night, a small blue flame will appear near the challenge beacon. Create a Cyloop around the light. It will then disappear then reappear in a new location. Head to each light and repeat the process. the final light will be on top of Eggman’s ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

16: This one plays out similarly to the previous puzzle of this type. Follow the blue blocks and make sure not to jump or break the chain to finish this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

17: Complete a Cyloop around the button on the ground then step on the ancient switch that appears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

18: Activate the switch, then race to the objective as previous versions of this challenge require. Make sure you use the boost and don’t get distracted by all the collectibles in this race.

Screenshot by Gamepur

19: Like before, use Cyloop around the device on the ground, then activate the switch that spawns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

20: This one can be a particularly nasty puzzle sequence. Follow the arrows from the starting grey block near the bottom right of the image. You’re under no time pressure, so take each step slowly but surely, and this task is over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

21: Another hourglass and another race. Hit the boost and complete the circuit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

22: Use the homing attack on each statue to make it rise, then climb the final sculpture to hit the switch and complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

23: This is an hourglass switch, but instead of racing, you must head to the red and white platforms against the cliff. Create Cyloops around each energy field before the clock runs out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

24: Sonic has to engage in some Fall cleaning for this mission. Cyloop around the pile of leaves to finish this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

25: The last is just about the least. A few flicks of left and right dodge to land on the green squares will wrap up all the challenges on Kronos Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete all of these challenges to earn valuable resources and unlock Fast Travel to any Portal on this island, even if you haven’t visited them yet.