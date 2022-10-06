All changes to Bastion in Overwatch 2 – buffs and nerfs

All Overwatch characters are making their return to Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard made sure to give a handful of them minor changes and tweaks to make them feel slightly different and to align with the upcoming changes where matches will feature teams of five rather than teams of six. Bastion is one of these characters who received multiple changes, and they’re not insignificant. Here’s what you need to know about all buffs and nerfs for Bastion in Overwatch 2.

All Bastion buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2

Unlike many of the heroes in Overwatch 2, Bastion’s kit acquired multiple changes to make this deadly robot feel like a completely new hero to play. Bastion’s Sentry configuration has been replaced with an Assault weapon. Rather than becoming an immobile turret, Bastion becomes a tank that will slowly move during a match. Bastion can also swap between an Assault and Recon configuration. While in the Recon configuration, his weapon damage goes from 20 to 25, but Bastion’s ammunition is reduced from 35 to 25 rounds, and his fire rate goes down from eight to five. Also, Bastion will no longer be able to heal itself.

An added piece of Bastion’s arsenal is the A-36 Tactical Grenade. It’s a bomb that Bastion can use that will bounce off walls and only explodes when it hits an enemy or lands on the ground. Unfortunately, while playing Bastion, if you hit this grenade on yourself, the grenade will damage you.

Bastion’s ultimate has been replaced. Now, Bastion will become a large artillery gun that will fire up to three large artillery blasts onto the match that Bastion can aim. However, Bastion will be immobile while in this mode, potentially making this character a free target for anyone who notices this ultimate going off.

Alongside these multiple changes, Bastion is a Damage Character and now has the new damage passive, which gives Bastion a brief movement and reload speed buff whenever eliminating an enemy player.

Overall, these are not buffs and nerfs but primarily kit changes. Once the meta and overall playstyle of the Overwatch 2 community have been decided, these changes will be seen as buffs or nerfs, depending on how everyone feels about them.