When will Kiriko be available in ranked in Overwatch 2?

Kiriko is a hero who arrived at Overwatch 2 when the game initially launched. They were made available in the Season 1 Battle Pass, which players purchase immediately by buying the Premium version, or they could reach level 55 on the standard track and unlock her for free. She’s a notable support character and might become an instant favorite to some. If you plan to use Kiriko in competitive matches, when can you use her in ranked Overwatch 2 matches?

Can you use Kiriko in ranked Overwatch 2 games?

It all comes down to the end of the season for every hero. When they’re initially introduced into the game, all players won’t be able to use them in the ranked mode. When that time limit ends, the character will become available for everyone to use in any mode they wish to play. Kiriko made her debut in Overwatch 2 during Season 1, and she will be available for you to play when this season ends on December 7.

This pattern will occur for every new character introduced to Overwatch 2. The heroes that release to the game will happen alongside the larger season and will be a reward on the Battle Pass. Although you can purchase the character immediately and start using them in casual games by buying the Premium version, the characters are available to everyone who downloads Overwatch 2, so long as you reach level 55 on the relevant Battle Pass for that character.

For anyone who was hoping to use Kiriko in competitive games before this point, we’re sorry to disappoint you. However, every season in Overwatch 2 will last for nine weeks, which is significantly shorter than any other live service games that also use battle passes, so it’s not forcing you to wait too long to try using them in competitive matches.