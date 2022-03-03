All chapters in Chocobo GP’s story mode

Chocobo GP is a grand highway of many Final Fantasy characters mixed into a kart racer, and unlike many other kart racing games, there’s a story mode. But, how many chapters are there in the game? Let’s dive (or drive) into this topic.

There are nine chapters for Chocobo GP’s story mode. We’ll leave the last four chapters a secret for your benefit, and will share more details on them at a later date.

The prologue will teach you the game with Racing Hero X after he introduces the tournament to the main characters, Atla and Chocobo.

The first official chapter is set in Chocobo Farm. You’ll meet Clair and Camilla in this part of the game.

Chapter 2 brings Cid, Shirma (a long lasting character from other Chocobo games), and Irma into the mix. You’ll also unlock Ifrit, but you’ll have to buy him at the store. The race is based in Cid’s Test Track.

Chapter 3 is set in the Monster Village, and it’s a short race compared to the other chapters. You’ll unlock Ben here. After completing this chapter, three other characters, Titan, Sylph, and Asura, are available at the shop.

Chapter 4 has you meeting Final Fantasy VI’s Terra alongside Ramuh and Shiva (unlockable at the shop). Terra becomes available after beating this chapter, which features the city of Zozo.

Next up is Chapter 5, which brings in the adorable Vivi and the fuming soldier Steiner. The track is based on Final Fantasy IX’s Alexandria, beautifully replicated in Chocobo GP. Vivi is unlocked after finishing this chapter.

Once again, we’ll keep the last four chapters under wraps for now. We’ll explain those at a later date.