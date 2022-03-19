Does Chocobo GP have an active player base? (March 19)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass has just released its first selection of tracks and new courses are on the way until the end of 2023. This may be alarming for some fans of Chocobo GP or those who want to play it as it could take away its kart racing player base. Here’s how it’s been affected if at all.

We have some good news. Chocobo GP does have a very active player base as of March 19, 2022. Players are still racing in the main online mode, trying to be the best out of 64 players. It takes around 10-20 seconds to start a round, so it’s still very much worth checking out Chocobo GP’s online mode.

While Cloud takes annoyingly long to unlock from the standard prize pass, it does make players more likely to log in online and play. Other racers will also be hoping to get enough Gil to add Squall to their roster.

Chocobo GP will likely keep its active player base if it keeps releasing content. Season 2 will be coming in a few months, and with it comes two stages and two characters based on the Final Fantasy series. We’d love to see more recent favorites like Noctis, Alphinaud, and Lightning make it into the game.

If you’d like to unlock Squall, you should complete your challenge list. Weeklies offer more Gil with challenges like playing the Chocobo GP mode 20 times and using the water spell 15 times. You’ll get 100 Gil each.