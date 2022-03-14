Who are the voice actors in Chocobo GP? – Chocobo GP voice cast

Chocobo GP, despite being a budget title, has a great cast of voice actors. With experienced voice actors like Erica Mendez and Cristina Vee under its “Chocobo” wing, it truly shines in talent. Here’s a list of all of them.

Laura Post (Atla)

Image via Laura Post Twitter

The annoying, yet properly voiced protagonist of the game Atla is voiced by the talented Laura Post. She voices Sophia in the upcoming Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the popular Kasumi Yoshizawa in Persona 5 Royal, and Red’s Mom in Pokémon Origins.

Cristina Vee (Racing Hero X)

Image via Cristina Vee website

The spirited Cristina Vee voices the whacky Racing Hero X in Chocobo GP. She has voiced Killua from the Shonen anime Hunter X Hunter, Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon Eternal, and both Bennett and Xinqui from the massively popular Genshin Impact. She has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok so maybe she’ll bring that audience with her to Chocobo GP.

Christie Cate (Irma)

Image via Christie Cale website

Christie Cate returns to voice Irma in Chocobo GP after her performance in Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Like Cristina Vee, she also voices two Genshin Impact characters; their names are Qiqi and the Unknown God. She also has performed as the Garden Bot, Wild Bot, and Hot Tub Bot in the VR game Vacation Simulator.

Crispin Freeman (Steiner and Maduin)

Image via Crispin Freeman website

The arduous knight Steiner and Final Fantasy VI character Maduin are both played by Crispin Freeman. He’s an actor known for his work on Overwatch as Winston. He also voiced Will Turner in Kingdom Hearts III, Masaharu Kaito from Lost Judgment, Naruto‘s Itachi Uchiha, Alucard from Hellsing, and Roy Harper in the Young Justice TV series. If you’re interested in voice acting, his podcast Voice Acting Mastery is worth listening to.

Kath Soucie (Vivi)

Image via Disney Wiki

The adorable black mage Vivi is voiced by Kath Soucie. She is known for her work in Rugrats (Phil and Lil), Lola Bunny (Space Jam), and Kanga (The Tigger Movie), and many more roles over the years. Despite her prestige, she didn’t voice Vivi in Kingdom Hearts II; that was Melissa Disney. However, Soucie has starred in popular shows like Futurama, Tom & Jerry, and Danny Phantom over her long and prosperous career.

Other roles: