Who are the voice actors in Chocobo GP? – Chocobo GP voice cast
Chocobo GP has a surprisingly great cast.
Chocobo GP, despite being a budget title, has a great cast of voice actors. With experienced voice actors like Erica Mendez and Cristina Vee under its “Chocobo” wing, it truly shines in talent. Here’s a list of all of them.
Laura Post (Atla)
The annoying, yet properly voiced protagonist of the game Atla is voiced by the talented Laura Post. She voices Sophia in the upcoming Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the popular Kasumi Yoshizawa in Persona 5 Royal, and Red’s Mom in Pokémon Origins.
Cristina Vee (Racing Hero X)
The spirited Cristina Vee voices the whacky Racing Hero X in Chocobo GP. She has voiced Killua from the Shonen anime Hunter X Hunter, Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon Eternal, and both Bennett and Xinqui from the massively popular Genshin Impact. She has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok so maybe she’ll bring that audience with her to Chocobo GP.
Christie Cate (Irma)
Christie Cate returns to voice Irma in Chocobo GP after her performance in Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Like Cristina Vee, she also voices two Genshin Impact characters; their names are Qiqi and the Unknown God. She also has performed as the Garden Bot, Wild Bot, and Hot Tub Bot in the VR game Vacation Simulator.
Crispin Freeman (Steiner and Maduin)
The arduous knight Steiner and Final Fantasy VI character Maduin are both played by Crispin Freeman. He’s an actor known for his work on Overwatch as Winston. He also voiced Will Turner in Kingdom Hearts III, Masaharu Kaito from Lost Judgment, Naruto‘s Itachi Uchiha, Alucard from Hellsing, and Roy Harper in the Young Justice TV series. If you’re interested in voice acting, his podcast Voice Acting Mastery is worth listening to.
Kath Soucie (Vivi)
The adorable black mage Vivi is voiced by Kath Soucie. She is known for her work in Rugrats (Phil and Lil), Lola Bunny (Space Jam), and Kanga (The Tigger Movie), and many more roles over the years. Despite her prestige, she didn’t voice Vivi in Kingdom Hearts II; that was Melissa Disney. However, Soucie has starred in popular shows like Futurama, Tom & Jerry, and Danny Phantom over her long and prosperous career.
Other roles:
- Camilla – Lizzie Freeman (Cris Tales, Genshin Impact)
- Camilla’s Pa – Sean Chiplock (Guilty Gear Strive, Marvel’s Avengers)
- Clair – Stephan Fu (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Paladins)
- Cid – Keith Silverstein (Triangle Strategy, Shin Megami Tensei V)
- Ifrit – Sam Riegel (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Tales of Vesperia)
- Bahamut – Andrew Morgado (The Cuphead Show!, Mortal Kombat 11)
- Shirma – Erica Mendez (Hunter X Hunter, Fire Emblem: Three Houses)
- Asura – Laila Berzins (Cris Tales, Genshin Impact)
- Gilgamesh – Keith Szarabajka (Halo Infinite, Darksiders II)
- Ramuh – Steve Blum (Toonami, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3)
- Ben – Alan Lee (Triangle Strategy, Lost Ark)
- Terra – Natalie Lander (Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT, Fire Emblem Warriors)
- Titan – Edward Bosco (Lost Judgment, Guilty Gear Strive)
- Sylph – Salli Saffioti (Triangle Strategy, Horizon Forbidden West)
- Shiva – Melanie Minichino (Persona 5 Strikers, Indivisible)
- Leviathan – Keythe Farley (Horizon Forbidden West, Star Wars: Squadrons)
- Necroshell – Daman Mills (Shin Megami Tensei V, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade)