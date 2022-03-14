Chocobo GP is adding two new tracks for Season 2

Square Enix’s latest kart racer Chocobo GP will be getting two new tracks when Season 2 arrives for its premier game mode. It was announced during a statement by Square Enix over Twitter.

According to a rough Google translation by Redditor Sat-AM, Square Enix has mentioned that two new tracks will be arriving in Chocobo GP when Season 2 approaches. No specifics were given as to where they will be set in. We can imagine them being Midgar and potentially Balamb Town from Final Fantasy VIII, so Cloud and Squall can settle into the mayhem of Chocobo GP. Whatever they are, the tracks will be available for both Lite users and purchasers of the kart racing title.

The Japanese publisher has also confirmed that the game is adding two characters every season. We’ll likely be able to earn them by getting to Level 60 on the prize pass like Cloud and gaining 3,000 Gil a-la Squall. Other series protagonists like Lightning, Vaan, and Tidus could join the race if that’s the plan from Square Enix, but once again, no specifics have been given.

Fan feedback from Chocobo GP has not been great and has certainly rubbed a few Chocobo feathers. The micro transactional nature of the game is upsetting fans who paid full price for the experience. It has also had online connectivity issues for some.