All characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is going all out swinging with its large 17-member roster of characters from Mario, to Rosalina, to even King Bob-Omb from Super Mario 64. Almost every character has been given a new look in the game, including fan-favorite Waluigi, who has a swagger costume that seems more fitting in a casino than a golf course. Bowser also has a black golf cap on, making his monstrous presence less threatening.

Despite their different appearances, each character has its own statistics and special shots to consider. King Bob-Omb, for example, can propel balls forward 230 yards and has a special shot that spawns bombs in the landing zone. However, he lacks speed, which could hamper your chances of winning at speed golf matches. Meanwhile, Luigi has a smaller 211-yard reach with a special shot that freezes the ground on impact. When playing the game, you’ll have to find out which style works the best for you.

Full list of characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Wario

Yoshi

Waluigi

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Daisy

Donkey Kong

Paulene (from Donkey Kong and Super Mario Odyssey)

Toad

Boo

Rosalina (from Super Mario Galaxy)

King Bob-Omb (from Super Mario 64)

Chargin’ Chuck (from Super Mario World and other titles)

Your Mii

Who’s missing?

As of this writing, only 17 characters have been announced, but the character selection screen notably has a lot of empty space. We assume that there will be DLC for the game like in Nintendo’s last sports foray, Mario Tennis Aces. Some of the most notable absences are: