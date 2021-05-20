All characters in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero
The list isn’t exactly Plus Ultra yet.
My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero has leaped its way to iOS and Android this week and includes a variety of characters to choose from, including around half the 1-A students and some of the pro heroes. Even Mineta is in the game…
Full list of characters in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero so far
- Izuka Midoriya
- Momo Yaoyorozu
- Shoto Todoroki
- Katsuki Bakugo
- Fumikage Tokoyami
- Shota Aiszawa
- All Might
- Tenya Iida
- Ochaco Uraraka
- Minoru Mineta
- Tsuyu Asui
- Mashirao Ojiro
- Eijiro Kirishima
- Denki Kaminari
More characters are on the way and who’s missing?
The Japanese version of the game is slightly ahead of the worldwide release of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, so we know about the inclusion of some other characters in the pipeline. They include:
- Endeavor
- Shigaraki
- Stain
As mobile gacha games live and die by their character selection, we expect more are on the way. Here are some notable exclusions on the roster right now:
- Mina Ashido
- Present Mic
- Yuga Aoyama
- Mezo Shoji
- Kyoka Jiro
- Hanta Sero
- Koji Koda
- Hawks
- Lady Midnight
- Mt. Lady
- Kamui Woods
- All For One
- Dabi
- Himiko Toga
- Twice