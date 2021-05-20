All characters in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

The list isn’t exactly Plus Ultra yet.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero has leaped its way to iOS and Android this week and includes a variety of characters to choose from, including around half the 1-A students and some of the pro heroes. Even Mineta is in the game…

Full list of characters in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero so far

  • Izuka Midoriya
  • Momo Yaoyorozu
  • Shoto Todoroki
  • Katsuki Bakugo
  • Fumikage Tokoyami
  • Shota Aiszawa
  • All Might
  • Tenya Iida
  • Ochaco Uraraka
  • Minoru Mineta
  • Tsuyu Asui
  • Mashirao Ojiro
  • Eijiro Kirishima
  • Denki Kaminari

More characters are on the way and who’s missing?

The Japanese version of the game is slightly ahead of the worldwide release of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, so we know about the inclusion of some other characters in the pipeline. They include:

  • Endeavor
  • Shigaraki
  • Stain

As mobile gacha games live and die by their character selection, we expect more are on the way. Here are some notable exclusions on the roster right now:

  • Mina Ashido
  • Present Mic
  • Yuga Aoyama
  • Mezo Shoji
  • Kyoka Jiro
  • Hanta Sero
  • Koji Koda
  • Hawks
  • Lady Midnight
  • Mt. Lady
  • Kamui Woods
  • All For One
  • Dabi
  • Himiko Toga
  • Twice

