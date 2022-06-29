All Cheat Codes in The Sims 4: Werewolves Expansion

The Sims 4: Werewolves Expansions allows players to explore the realm of Moonwood Mill, where they can interact with its werewolf residents and even become a werewolf themselves. As is standard with The Sims, this game comes jampacked with cheat codes that players can use to make their life as a werewolf easier or harder.

Where to input cheats in The Sims 4: Werewolves

To start inputting cheats into the game, you’ll need to open up the Cheat Console. The command is different for each system.

Console : Press down all four shoulder buttons

: Press down all four shoulder buttons Mac : Command + Shift + C

: Command + Shift + C PC: Ctrl + Shift + C

A little command prompt will appear at the top of the screen. Input “testingcheats true” to enable cheats for the game.

All The Sims 4: Werewolves cheat codes and what they do

Note: Enabling cheats on the console version of the game will disable achievements/trophies.

Turn Sims in Werewolves

These two cheats are pretty self-explanatory. You can either turn your Sim into a Werewolf or revert them into being a human.

Cheat Cheat Input Make a Sim into a Werewolf traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf Revert a Werewolf Sim back into a human traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf

Skipping Werewolf Aspirations

There are five werewolf aspirations that you can complete. However, you can skip them if you want. Simply type in aspirations.complete_current_milestone to get through your current aspiration.

Experience Points Cheat

Introduced in Werewolves Expansion, you’ll be rewarded Werewolf XP by doing werewolf-related tasks. You can easily farm these points by typing in the code:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Werewolf_Progression #

The hashtag has to be replaced by the number of points you want to set your XP. There are four stages of a werewolf: Runt, Prime, Veteran, and Apex. If you want to reach the highest stage, Apex, you’ll want to set that number to 3,000.

All the Traits for Sims in The Sims 4 Werewolves Expansion

Putting these cheat codes will add the trait to the Sim you currently have selected. You can remove these traits by replacing “equip” with “remove.” Most of these traits will apply to Werewolf Sims. However, there is Werewolf Ally, which can be added to human Sims.

Trait Name Cheat Input Chomp Champion traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterTurning Dormant Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolf Fanged Friend traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FriendlyWolf Friend of the Moonwood Collective traits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendA Friend of the Wildfangs traits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendB Greater Wolf Blood traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBlood Lunar Confident traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTrait Refined Lunar traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterFuryContro Threatening Presence traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_MoreFear Werewolf Ally traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FormerLycan

All the Werewolf Temperament Cheats in The Sims 4 Werewolves

Temperaments will determine how your Werewolf will behave during gameplay. This can be a positive or negative, as they will gain fury faster or slower.

Temperament Name Cheat Input Anti-Capitalist Canine traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_AntiCapitalistCanine Big Bad Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_BigBadWolf Carnivore traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Carnivore Easy Excitable traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_EasyExcitable Feels Outcasted traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_FeelsOutcasted Frisky traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Frisky Grumpy Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_GrumpyWolf Hates Being Wet traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HatesBeingWet Hungry Like The Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HungryLikeTheWolf Mark of The Forrest traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_ForestMark Mark of the Hunt traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_HuntMark Mark of the Night trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_NightMark Mark of the Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_WolfMark Must Be Clean traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_MustBeClean Night Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_NightWolf Prideful traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Prideful Restless Animal traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_RestlessAnimal Sensitive Hearing traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SensitiveHearing Survival Instincts traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SurvivalInstincts Territorial traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Territorial Wolf Brain traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WolfBrain Wracked With Guilt traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WrackedWithGuilt

Sentiment Werewolf Cheats

This cheat is one of the more complicated cheats in the Expansion. Sentiments allow for wolf Sims to have a more complex relationship. For example, they’ll be able to become Fated Mated with another Sim or get hurt by someone in their own pack.

modifyrelationship Sim 1 Sims 2 70 sentimentcheatcode

To get it to work for your Sims, you’ll need to replace Sim 1 and Sim 2 with the full names of the Sims whose relationship you want to change, the value you want to change their relationship to, then the sentiment cheat code you wish to use.