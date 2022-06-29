All Cheat Codes in The Sims 4: Werewolves Expansion

Become the best werewolf you can be!

The Sims 4: Werewolves Expansions allows players to explore the realm of Moonwood Mill, where they can interact with its werewolf residents and even become a werewolf themselves. As is standard with The Sims, this game comes jampacked with cheat codes that players can use to make their life as a werewolf easier or harder.

Where to input cheats in The Sims 4: Werewolves

To start inputting cheats into the game, you’ll need to open up the Cheat Console. The command is different for each system.

  • Console: Press down all four shoulder buttons
  • Mac: Command + Shift + C
  • PC: Ctrl + Shift + C

A little command prompt will appear at the top of the screen. Input “testingcheats true” to enable cheats for the game.

All The Sims 4: Werewolves cheat codes and what they do

Note: Enabling cheats on the console version of the game will disable achievements/trophies.

Turn Sims in Werewolves

These two cheats are pretty self-explanatory. You can either turn your Sim into a Werewolf or revert them into being a human.

CheatCheat Input
Make a Sim into a Werewolftraits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf
Revert a Werewolf Sim back into a humantraits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf

Skipping Werewolf Aspirations

There are five werewolf aspirations that you can complete. However, you can skip them if you want. Simply type in aspirations.complete_current_milestone to get through your current aspiration.

Experience Points Cheat

Introduced in Werewolves Expansion, you’ll be rewarded Werewolf XP by doing werewolf-related tasks. You can easily farm these points by typing in the code:

  • stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Werewolf_Progression #

The hashtag has to be replaced by the number of points you want to set your XP. There are four stages of a werewolf: Runt, Prime, Veteran, and Apex. If you want to reach the highest stage, Apex, you’ll want to set that number to 3,000.

All the Traits for Sims in The Sims 4 Werewolves Expansion

Putting these cheat codes will add the trait to the Sim you currently have selected. You can remove these traits by replacing “equip” with “remove.” Most of these traits will apply to Werewolf Sims. However, there is Werewolf Ally, which can be added to human Sims.

Trait NameCheat Input
Chomp Championtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterTurning
Dormant Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolf
Fanged Friendtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FriendlyWolf
Friend of the Moonwood Collectivetraits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendA
Friend of the Wildfangstraits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendB
Greater Wolf Bloodtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBlood
Lunar Confidenttraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTrait
Refined Lunartraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterFuryContro
Threatening Presencetraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_MoreFear
Werewolf Allytraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FormerLycan

All the Werewolf Temperament Cheats in The Sims 4 Werewolves

Temperaments will determine how your Werewolf will behave during gameplay. This can be a positive or negative, as they will gain fury faster or slower.

Temperament NameCheat Input
Anti-Capitalist Caninetraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_AntiCapitalistCanine
Big Bad Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_BigBadWolf
Carnivoretraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Carnivore
Easy Excitabletraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_EasyExcitable
Feels Outcastedtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_FeelsOutcasted
Friskytraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Frisky
Grumpy Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_GrumpyWolf
Hates Being Wettraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HatesBeingWet
Hungry Like The Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HungryLikeTheWolf
Mark of The Forresttraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_ForestMark
Mark of the Hunttraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_HuntMark
Mark of the Nighttrait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_NightMark
Mark of the Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_WolfMark
Must Be Cleantraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_MustBeClean
Night Wolftraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_NightWolf
Pridefultraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Prideful
Restless Animaltraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_RestlessAnimal
Sensitive Hearingtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SensitiveHearing
Survival Instinctstraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SurvivalInstincts
Territorialtraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Territorial
Wolf Braintraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WolfBrain
Wracked With Guilttraits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WrackedWithGuilt

Sentiment Werewolf Cheats

This cheat is one of the more complicated cheats in the Expansion. Sentiments allow for wolf Sims to have a more complex relationship. For example, they’ll be able to become Fated Mated with another Sim or get hurt by someone in their own pack.

  • modifyrelationship Sim 1 Sims 2 70 sentimentcheatcode

To get it to work for your Sims, you’ll need to replace Sim 1 and Sim 2 with the full names of the Sims whose relationship you want to change, the value you want to change their relationship to, then the sentiment cheat code you wish to use.

SentimentCheat Input
Gain the Abandoned Pack Sentiment.modifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Guilty_ST_AbandonedPack
Gain the Big Sad Wolf Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Guilty_ST_BigSadWolf
Gain the Fate Defied Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Guilty_LT_FateDefied
Gain the Fated Mates Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Enamored_ST_FatedMates
Gain the Fated to Wed Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Enamored_LT_FatedToWed
Gain the Full Moon First Kiss Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Enamored_LT_FullMoonFirstKiss
Gain the Furious Pack Rivalry Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Furious_ST_PackRivalry
Gain the Grudge Against the Moon Collective Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Bitter_ST_GrudgeAgainstPackA
Gain the Grudge Against The Wildfangs Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Bitter_ST_GrudgeAgainstPackB
Gain the Hurt by Pack Mate Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Hurt_ST_HurtByPackmate
Gain the Lycan Bond Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Close_LT_LycanBond
Gain the Wolfly Warmth Sentimentmodifyrelationship [Sim 1 full name] [Sim 2 full name] [X] sentimentTrack_Close_ST_WolfyWarmth

