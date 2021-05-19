All cheats and commands in Raft

While not nearly as much of a standard as they once were, cheats are still alive and kicking in specific games that make use of them. Raft, a game dedicated to testing your survival skills on a floating raft in the middle of the ocean, is one of those games. While living your life constantly fighting the environment and sharks from the deep blue beneath you may sound complicated, there is a list of console commands you can take advantage of. If you are interested in changing the laws of the game, consider using these cheats/console commands.

How to use cheats/console commands in Raft

Activating the following codes is relatively easy. Simply open the chat by pressing Enter and enter the phrase and finish it off by pressing Enter again. If there is an “X” in the codes below, enter a numerical value. That’s all there is to it. Raft is currently in Early Access, so there may potentially be more cheats or console commands added to the game in the future.

Raft cheats/console command codes

Attributes

/set hunger X

/set thirst X

/set blockhealth X

/set bonushunger X

/set gamemode X

/set fps X

/set oxygen X

Spawn animals or landmarks

/spawn shark

/spawn pufferfish

/spawn stonebird

/spawn llama

/spawn goat

/spawn chicken

/spawn boar

/spawn landmark_big

/spawn landmark_pilot

/spawn landmark_raft

/spawn landmark

Various effects