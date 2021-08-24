All classes in Aliens: Fireteam Elite

One of the things Aliens: Fireteam Elite does really well is adding variety to its source material – variety being a prerequisite to the game’s live service model. The game takes the atmosphere and detailed fictional setting of Aliens, and stratifies it into many diverse gameplay aspects and moving parts. For example, the memorable jarheads from the original movie are represented in Aliens: Fireteam Elite through its five playable classes, which are all drastically different in gameplay and the tools available to them. Here is a breakdown of all playable classes in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Demolisher

The Demolisher is a very fun class and one that can single-handedly turn the tide of a fight. Both of their abilities hit in large areas of effect, providing strong damage and crowd control.

Active ability 1 : Micro Rockets – Aim and launch a barrage of rockets which deal heavy damage and stumble enemies. This ability has a short windup period during which you can aim where you want to hit.

: Micro Rockets – Aim and launch a barrage of rockets which deal heavy damage and stumble enemies. This ability has a short windup period during which you can aim where you want to hit. Active ability 2 : Blastwave – Damage and knock back all enemies around you.

: Blastwave – Damage and knock back all enemies around you. Passive ability : Clear The Room – Activing either ability grants a number of CTR stacks equal to the number of enemies hit +1. Your weapon damage is increased by 2.5% per stack for 15 seconds. Subsequent ability use replaces the previous stack total rather than refreshing it, which means you should stagger your abilities and always aim to hit as many targets as possible.

: Clear The Room – Activing either ability grants a number of CTR stacks equal to the number of enemies hit +1. Your weapon damage is increased by 2.5% per stack for 15 seconds. Subsequent ability use replaces the previous stack total rather than refreshing it, which means you should stagger your abilities and always aim to hit as many targets as possible. Weapons: Rifles and heavy weapons.

Gunner

The Gunner is a self-sufficient and flexible Aliens: Fireteam Elite class that doesn’t take much brainwork to play, but nonetheless rewards good accuracy.

Active ability 1 : Overlock – Increase the rate of fire and reload speed of your weapons and those of your squadmates for a short period. This ability makes you run through your ammo reserves fast, and is best used when near a supply crate.

: Overlock – Increase the rate of fire and reload speed of your weapons and those of your squadmates for a short period. This ability makes you run through your ammo reserves fast, and is best used when near a supply crate. Active ability 2 : Frag Grenade – It’s a grenade.

: Frag Grenade – It’s a grenade. Passive ability : Stay On Target – Each instance of weapon gamage increases your damage output. This bonus stacks up to 10 times and gradually depletes when you’re not dealing damage. You can see your current number of stacks next to your crosshairs. Note, that the damage stacks apply only to firearms, and not ability damage or consumables.

: Stay On Target – Each instance of weapon gamage increases your damage output. This bonus stacks up to 10 times and gradually depletes when you’re not dealing damage. You can see your current number of stacks next to your crosshairs. Note, that the damage stacks apply only to firearms, and not ability damage or consumables. Weapons: Rifles and close quarters weapons.

Technician

Technicians are perhaps the single most important class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Without at least one Technician on your team to control the battlefield, many of the engagements in the game become a bigger problem than they need to be.

Active ability 1 : Sentry Turret – Deploy an autonomous turret which fires on enemies within range. Facing doesn’t matter, as turrets automatically rotate 360 degrees to acquire targets. Sentry Turrets can be destroyed, and enemies will often aggro on them. Unlike consumable Turrets, Technicians’ Turrets never run out of ammo, and can be picked up, instantly reseting the ability’s cooldown.

: Sentry Turret – Deploy an autonomous turret which fires on enemies within range. Facing doesn’t matter, as turrets automatically rotate 360 degrees to acquire targets. Sentry Turrets can be destroyed, and enemies will often aggro on them. Unlike consumable Turrets, Technicians’ Turrets never run out of ammo, and can be picked up, instantly reseting the ability’s cooldown. Active ability 2 : Charged Coils – Toss a spike which lodges into terrain (or opponents) and continously shocks all enemies in a small radius around it, damaging and slowing them. Spiking a heavy enemy is a great way to ensure they are permanently slowed, as the spike will stay with them until they are killed. This ability is devastating against Synthetic enemies. Luckily, the Coils deal no friendly fire damage, even when tossed into bodies of water.

: Charged Coils – Toss a spike which lodges into terrain (or opponents) and continously shocks all enemies in a small radius around it, damaging and slowing them. Spiking a heavy enemy is a great way to ensure they are permanently slowed, as the spike will stay with them until they are killed. This ability is devastating against Synthetic enemies. Luckily, the Coils deal no friendly fire damage, even when tossed into bodies of water. Passive ability : Cross-Platform Synergy – All marines standing near a Turret have 10% damage resistance. Your turret self-repairs 5% of its max HP every second while you stand near it.

: Cross-Platform Synergy – All marines standing near a Turret have 10% damage resistance. Your turret self-repairs 5% of its max HP every second while you stand near it. Weapons: Handguns and close quarters weapons.

Doc

The support class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite is essential if you are playing with Synthetics, or want to finish a mission with a zero-downs Challenge Card.

Active ability 1 : Trauma Station – Deploy a device which continously heals allies standing in its area of effect. The device can be picked up, and has a limited supply of healing energy which recharges over time.

: Trauma Station – Deploy a device which continously heals allies standing in its area of effect. The device can be picked up, and has a limited supply of healing energy which recharges over time. Active ability 2 : Combat Stims – Buff every member of the fireteam for a short period, granting them 30% Stamina regeneration, 15% movement speed, and 50% weapon accuracy and stability.

: Combat Stims – Buff every member of the fireteam for a short period, granting them 30% Stamina regeneration, 15% movement speed, and 50% weapon accuracy and stability. Passive ability : Field Medic – Your Combat Stim ability cooldoown speed is increased by 15% for each nearby ally. Picking up an Aid Kit restores a portion of your Trauma Station’s healing energy.

: Field Medic – Your Combat Stim ability cooldoown speed is increased by 15% for each nearby ally. Picking up an Aid Kit restores a portion of your Trauma Station’s healing energy. Weapons: Rifles and handguns.

Recon

The Recon class is unlocked automatically when you complete the Aliens: Fireteam Elite campaign.

Active ability 1 : PUPS – Release a drone which marks enemies around you lowers their damage outpt by 20%.

: PUPS – Release a drone which marks enemies around you lowers their damage outpt by 20%. Active ability 2 : Support Drone – Deploy a stationary drone which replenishes nearby marines’ ammo and increases their weapon accuracy and stability by 20%. Additionally, Supported marines heal a small amount of health on every kill.

: Support Drone – Deploy a stationary drone which replenishes nearby marines’ ammo and increases their weapon accuracy and stability by 20%. Additionally, Supported marines heal a small amount of health on every kill. Passive ability : Focus – Scoring two headshots within a ten second window grants you 10% bonus weapon accuracy and stability. This effect can stack up to three times. In case you are wondering, higher accuracy reduces the weapon’s innate imprecision, making shots land closer to your crosshairs’ center, and higher stability reduces your weapon’s kick, making it easier to control.

: Focus – Scoring two headshots within a ten second window grants you 10% bonus weapon accuracy and stability. This effect can stack up to three times. In case you are wondering, higher accuracy reduces the weapon’s innate imprecision, making shots land closer to your crosshairs’ center, and higher stability reduces your weapon’s kick, making it easier to control. Weapons: Rifles and close quarters weapons.

On a final note, all Alines: Fireteam Elite classes have teachable perks unlocked in their grid, which can be used by other classes. For example, playing as a Demolisher will eventually unlock the Demolisher Rifle Training perk, which you can then use with any other class that uses Rifles.