All classes in Crowfall ranked best to worst

Crowfall is an intricate game that constitutes elements of both the MMORPG and RTS genres. Similar to other MMORPGs, Crowfall has several classes, each possessing unique attributes. To help players pick the right one, we’ve put together a list ranking every class in the game from best to worst.

S Tier

Crusader

Stormcaller

These classes are top-tier and are dominant in every aspect of the game. Both of these classes are versatile and will make your overall journey easier on the field.

A Tier

Slayer

Titan

Pit Fighter

Much like S tier classes, these are very strong and can be overpowered if utilized correctly. However, none of these classes are versatile and only excel at particular roles.

B Tier

Archer

Warden

Brigand

Frostguard

Icecaller

Archmage

Fury

Paladin

conqueror

Fanatic

Inquisitor

Sanctifier

Secutor

Sentinel

Swordsman

Alpha Warrior

Radical

Arbiter

Dirge

Earthkeeper

Most classes in the game fall in this tier. These can be utilized but are mediocre in most aspects. Although they can work, classes in this tier simply pale compared to the classes mentioned in the above tiers.

C Tier

Vindicator

Battle Rager

Barbarian

Blackguard

Vandal

Cutthroat

Only use these classes if you’ve put a lot of time into them. They have poor stats and, due to the steep learning curve, are hard to execute.

D Tier

Archdruid

Vanguard Scout

These are not worth picking at all as they lag in every aspect.