All classes in Crowfall ranked best to worst
Every class ranked.
Crowfall is an intricate game that constitutes elements of both the MMORPG and RTS genres. Similar to other MMORPGs, Crowfall has several classes, each possessing unique attributes. To help players pick the right one, we’ve put together a list ranking every class in the game from best to worst.
S Tier
- Crusader
- Stormcaller
These classes are top-tier and are dominant in every aspect of the game. Both of these classes are versatile and will make your overall journey easier on the field.
A Tier
- Slayer
- Titan
- Pit Fighter
Much like S tier classes, these are very strong and can be overpowered if utilized correctly. However, none of these classes are versatile and only excel at particular roles.
B Tier
- Archer
- Warden
- Brigand
- Frostguard
- Icecaller
- Archmage
- Fury
- Paladin
- conqueror
- Fanatic
- Inquisitor
- Sanctifier
- Secutor
- Sentinel
- Swordsman
- Alpha Warrior
- Radical
- Arbiter
- Dirge
- Earthkeeper
Most classes in the game fall in this tier. These can be utilized but are mediocre in most aspects. Although they can work, classes in this tier simply pale compared to the classes mentioned in the above tiers.
C Tier
- Vindicator
- Battle Rager
- Barbarian
- Blackguard
- Vandal
- Cutthroat
Only use these classes if you’ve put a lot of time into them. They have poor stats and, due to the steep learning curve, are hard to execute.
D Tier
- Archdruid
- Vanguard Scout
These are not worth picking at all as they lag in every aspect.