All Classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

When you begin your adventure in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll want to select a class for your Fatemaker. The type of class you choose will determine your playstyle, and some might be better for you than others. These are all classes you can play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Brr-Zerker

The Brr-Zerker is a melee combatant that utilizes frost. If you prefer being in the heat of a fight and battling against foes directly, we highly recommend this class. Your class feat is called Rage of the Ancients, and it increases your frost damage to all of your attacks. If you’re planning to go through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands yourself, the frontline Brr-Zerker is a solid choice.

Clawbringer

The Clawbringer has a Wyvern companion who will fight alongside you throughout the campaign, also the class feat. While not as frontline heavy as the Brr-Zerker, the Clawbringers can still make its way through the campaign by itself, making it a jack-of-all-trades, depending on your build. This class heavily leans into using Fire and Lightning-based damage.

Graveborn

Like the Clawbringer, the Graveborn comes with a companion known as the Demi-Lich. Although the Graveborn may prefer to work with the undead, this character is still living and flings out dark magic against its foes. However, many of its attacks and spells require health, making the Graveborn a precarious class to play by itself. If you’re going to use a Graveborn, we recommend playing alongside other players to ensure they can help mitigate damage whenever your health reserves run too low.

Spellshot

The Spellshot heavily relies on magic spells, and the more times it uses it, the more powerful they become thanks to its class feat, spell weaving. You’ll have plenty of flexibility with this class, but it can be a little squishy, depending on how much you lean into using magical damage. You might even have the chance to maximize your damage potential while playing alongside other players, as they can help draw fire away from you. The spell sniper skill can turn your spell magic into heavily critical hitting attacks, decimating foes.

Spore Warden

The Spore Warden comes with a Mushroom companion, dealing poison damage. You’ll be able to do some notable long-range attacks as you go up your skill tree. We don’t recommend taking this class into Wonderlands as a frontline fighter. Instead, you’ll want to remain away from the heavy fighting, sticking to the outside of a battle to pick off enemies using your abilities.

Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer is the rogue or thief class of Wonderlands. You’ll have the chance to turn invisible with your From the Shadows skill, and the Dirty Fighting class feat dramatically increases your critical hit damage. If you prefer to take the sneakier route when battling against enemies, we highly recommend the Stabbomancer. While it does a heavy amount of damage, you might have trouble against foes that you cannot sneak up on unless you can reliably retreat at a moment’s notice. Figuring out the balance of staying in a fight and knowing when to back up to recover is vital to play as a Stabbomancer.