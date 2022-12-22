All clothing store locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With a wide collection of shoes, hats, and even eyewear available, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lets players customize the fashion of their trainer until their heart’s content. There is already a steep variety at your disposal from the start of the games’, though you even have the option to spend those hard-earned Poké Dollars at one of Paldea’s many clothing shops. Here’s where to find every clothing store in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all clothing stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In total, there are eight different types of clothing stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, each specializing in a particular kind of item. There are multiples of each, but you won’t find them in every major location. Instead, apparel shops are held within just three cities: Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Mesagoza. Keep in mind, these areas also let you buy in-battle items at Delibird Present buildings. In the meantime, you can find all of their clothing stores and where they are located below.

All clothing shops in Cascarrafa

Bagin’s : Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa

: Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa Capbourg : Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa

: Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa Rough and Tough : In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa

: In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa Seguro Style : In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa

: In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa Sock Quartet : In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa

: In the southeast corner of Cascarrafa Spec Shack : Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa

: Near the Pokémon Center on the west side of Cascarrafa Veracidad : In the southwest corner of Cascarrafa

: In the southwest corner of Cascarrafa Zapaldea Footwear: On the northeastern side of Cascarrafa

All clothing shops in Levincia

Bagin’s : To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia

: To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia Fashion Street : On the south side of Levincia, to the left of the Pokémon Gym

: On the south side of Levincia, to the left of the Pokémon Gym Rough and Tough : To the right of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia

: To the right of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia Seguro Style : To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia

: To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia Spec Shack : To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia

: To the left of the Pokémon Center in the northern part of Levincia Veracidad: On the south side of Levincia, to the right of the Pokémon Gym

All clothing shops in Mesagoza

