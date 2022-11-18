Are clothes and hairstyles gender-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has some of the best customization options a Pokemon game has ever had in the franchise’s history. We know that we can change our hairstyles, hair and skin color, eyebrows, and even the color and look of our eyelashes. With so many customization options, we shouldn’t be surprised that our player character can also change clothes and accessories at any time in the game. However, since we are all used to the classic Pokemon “Are you a boy or a girl?” question, we all wonder if clothes and hairstyles are gender-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Can you use different gendered hairstyles and clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are 19 different hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and only four uniforms the player can wear. Since this game never asked us what gender we are at the start of the game, fans can choose whichever hairstyle they like, as they are not gender-locked.

When it comes to the uniforms the player can wear, there are only four options, which depend on the season (Summer, Winter, etc.) and all look the same whether your character looks like a boy or a girl.

So, to answer the question, no, clothes and hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are not gender-locked, as you can’t choose a gender in the game. You can only choose options that allow you to look more like one of the genders, but nothing changes regardless.

This is great news, as you have almost limitless customization options you can profit from and nothing is stopping you from experimenting with every hairstyle and accessory. Players can have all the fun they want with all the new Pokemon of Paldea, looking exactly how they want to.