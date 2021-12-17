All Cloyster weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

You’ll be battling against several Pokémon throughout your time in Pokémon Go, fighting them in the Battle League or raids. Raid Pokémon are some of the strongest combatants you can face, and they’re extremely tough, even for a single player. If you’re looking to take down Cloyster, you might be able to do it by yourself, but having a friend backup you is extremely helpful. In this guide, we will cover all of Cloyster weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Cloyster weaknesses

Cloyster is a Water and Ice-type Pokémon. It is weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-types, but it is resistant against Ice and Water-type Pokémon. Therefore, you want to avoid those two types as much as possible, primarily leaning on Electric, Fighting, or Rock-types. Grass-types are helpful, but they are weak to Ice-type attacks.

Best Pokémon counters to Cloyster

The best Pokémon to counter Cloyster is Lucario, Zarude, and Magnezone.

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s a powerful fighter that is perfect to battle against Cloyster, exploiting its Fighting-type weakness with plenty of attacks and a formidable defense. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

Next, we have Zarude, the mythical Grass and Dark-type Pokémon. It’s a Pokémon that was available to all trainers for a limited time, and it came with a decent amount of stats to make it a practical choice for this raid battle. The best moveset for Zarude is the fast move vine whip and the charged move dark pulse and power whip.

The last choice we highly recommend is Magnezone, the Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Like Lucario, is has an incredible attack power and a mountain of defense to make it difficult to be defeated. The best moveset to teach Magnezone is fast move spark and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Cloyster. These are some other recommendations you may want to consider adding to your roster for this raid battle.

Conkeldurr

Electivire

Luxray

Machamp

Raikou

Rhyperior

Roserade

Sirfetch’d

Tangrowth

Venusaur

Zapdos

Zekrom

After defeating Cloyster, you have the chance to capture this Pokémon. There is a chance you could catch a shiny version of Cloyster at the end of the battle.