All collectible locations in the Nexus mission in Halo Infinite

Almost every mission in Halo Infinite has collectibles to find. The mission titled, Nexus, is no exception. Throughout this mission, you will be on the lookout for two UNSC audio logs hidden in the facility. Here is where you can find the collectibles in the Nexus mission in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nexus is the tenth mission you will complete in the Halo Infinite campaign and starts after you complete the Sequence mission. Once you start this mission, continue through it until you reach a room with a bunch of hologram spires floating around. The first audio log is given to you when you attempt to activate the console and learn that you need to power it up. You will need to enter your menu to listen to it since it doesn’t play automatically.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second audio log is found shortly after the first. When you enter the room with the spire holograms, you will have three doors to go through. Turn to the right. Go through the door and you will be attacked by a couple of Sentinels. Turn to the left and the audio log will be next to the weapons rack with the Sentinel Beams and Shock Rifle on it.