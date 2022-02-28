All complete skill trees in Horizon Forbidden West
While Horizon Zero Dawn had plenty of skills and abilities for you to unlock, its sequel Forbidden West has expanded and developed them to a higher degree. Aloy’s latest journey will have her unlocking skills left and right, with a lot of variety to their usefulness and allowing you to choose the playstyle you prefer. Here is a breakdown of every skill tree in Horizon Forbidden West.
Warrior
- Resonator Blast – Hit an enemy with melee attacks to create a powerful energy weak point to shoot with a bow.
- Nora Warrior – Melee combo for knocking down or staggering machines.
- Block Breaker – Melee combo for breaking an enemy’s block and leaving them vulnerable for a follow-up attack.
- Resonator Blast+ – Upgrade to Resonator Blast.
- Critical Strike+ – More damage dealt with critical strikes.
- Energized Duration – Enemies remain energized from Resonator Blast longer.
- Melee Damage – More damage dealt from melee attacks.
- Critical Boost – Valor Surge that gives better critical hit chance and damage.
- Resonator Damage – More damage from Resonator Blast.
- Aerial Slash/Jump-Off – Use an enemy to jump away and reposition yourself.
- Power Attack+ – More damage from power attacks.
- Spread Shot – Shot five arrows in a horizontal spread from Warrior Bows.
- Resonator Buildup – Resonator Blast charges faster.
- Melee Detonator – Fire a special arrow that can be detonated with a melee attack.
- Power Attack+ – More damage from from power attacks.
- Burst Fire – Shoot three arrows from Warrior Bows in a burst.
- Halfmoon Slash – Attack that closes in on enemies fast.
- Resonator Blast+ – More damage from Resonator Blast.
- Resonator Buildup – Energize the spear from Resonator Blast faster.
- Critical Strike+ – More damage from critical strikes.
- The Destoyer – Melee combo that deals a lot of damage, but leaves you open for an attack.
- Spinning Scythe – Spinning attack that hits everyone surrounding you.
- Melee Damage – More damage to your melee attacks.
- Melee Might – Valor Surge that increases melee damage.
- Resonator Damage – More damage from Resonator Blast.
- Energy Surge – Melee combo that quickly builds spear energy.
- Energized Duration – Enemies remain energized longer.
Trapper
- Quick Trapper – Place traps faster.
- Skilled Salvager – Get more and better resources from dismantling traps.
- Nimble Crafter – Craft items faster.
- Trap Limit – Have more active traps on the field at a time.
- Resilient Trapper – Take reduced damage from your own placed traps.
- Elemental Fury – Valor Surge that increases your elemental effects.
- Food Duration – Food bonuses last longer.
- Quick Wire – Shoot out tripwires quickly. Will detonate after a short duration.
- Penetrating Rope – Shoots out rope that attaches to enemies.
- Nimble Crafter – Craft items faster.
- Resilient Trapper – Take less damage from your traps.
- Quick Trapper – Place traps faster.
- Food Duration – Food effects last longer.
- Skilled Salvager – Get more and better items from dismantling traps.
- Trap Specialist – Valor Surge that makes traps more powerful.
- Trap Limit – Place an additional trap on the field.
Hunter
- Concentration+ – Increase concentration limit.
- Deep Concentration – Concentration depletes slower.
- Concentration Regen – Concentration regenerates quicker.
- High Volley – Fire arrows into the air that rain down on enemies.
- Valor Surge Master – Valor charges quicker.
- Weapon Stamina+ – Weapon stamina depletes slower.
- Spread Blast – Boltblaster shoots eight shots in a spread.
- Ranged Master – Valor Surge that increases ranged damage.
- Stamina Regen – Regain weapon stamina quicker.
- Ammo Expert – Craft more ammo.
- Deep Concentration – Concentration drains slower.
- Heavy Weapon+ – Heavy weapons deal more damage.
- Triple Notch – Notch up to three arrows on a Hunter Bow.
- Stamina Regen – Recover weapon stamina quicker.
- Concentration Regen – Recover concentration faster.
- Sustained Burst – Boltblasters release an entire clip at once while stationary.
- Powershots – Valor Surge that charges up a certain number of shots.
- Workbench Expert – Craft ammo at workbenches for less resources.
- Valor Surge Master – Build up valor faster.
- Weapon Stamina+ – Increase max weapon stamina.
- Knockdown Shot – Shot that does no damage, but knocks down enemies.
- Concentration+ – Increase concentration limit.
- Ultra Shot – Shot for Boltblasters that covers long range.
- Heavy Weapon+ – Heavy weapons deal more damage.
- Ammo Expert – Craft more ammo.
Survivor
- Potent Medicine – Medicinal Berries heal more and faster.
- Low Health Regen – Recover health when below 25% health.
- Low Health Defense – Resist damage better when below 25% health.
- Bouncing Bomb – A bomb that can bounce up to three times. Each bounce will make the explosion more powerful.
- Potion Proficiency – Drink potions faster and they heal for more.
- Medicine Capacity – Carry more Medicinal Berries.
- Triple Shredder – Throw out three shredders with a Shredder Gauntlet. Can only catch one returning.
- Toughened – Valor Surge that increases damage resistance and recovers health.
- Valor on Impact – Gain valor when you take damage.
- Low Health Regen – Regain health when below 25% faster.
- Potent Medicine – Medicinal Berries heal faster and for more health.
- Potion Proficiency – Drink potions faster and they heal more.
- Burst Dodge – Dodge backwards while firing out a bunch of bombs.
- Low Health Ranged – Deal more damage with ranged attacks when you are low on health.
- Low Health Melee – Deal more damage with melee attacks when you are low on health.
- Shredder Mine – Shredder Gauntlet shot that hits a contact point and hovers in place, dealing shock damage.
- Overshield – Activates an overshield that takes damage before your health goes down.
- Valor on Impact – Regain valor when you take damage.
- Sticky Bomb – Bomb that sticks to enemies before exploding.
- Plant Forager – Get more resources from plants.
- Power Shredder – Shredder that deals more damage and does not return.
- Medicine Capacity – Carry more Medicinal Berries.
- Low Health Ranged – Deal more damage with ranged attacks when low on health.
- Low Health Melee – Deal more damage with melee attacks when low on health.
- Low Health Defense – Resist more damage when low on health.
Infiltrator
- Silent Strike+ – Silent strikes deal more damage.
- Stealth Ranged+ – Deal more impact damage from ranged attacks when in stealth.
- Stealth Tear+ – Deal more tear damage when stealthed.
- Silent Strike Heal – Heal when using silent strikes.
- Quiet Movement – Crouch walk quieter.
- Low Profile – Makes it harder for enemies to see you.
- Smoke Bomb Capacity – Carry more smoke bombs.
- Stealth Stalker – Valor Surge that temporarily cloaks you.
- Quiet Spear – Melee attacks are quieter.
- Silent Strike Gain – Gain weapon stamina and more valor from silent strikes.
- Stealth Tear+ – Deal more tear damage when stealthed.
- Braced Shot – Sharpshot Bow shot that explodes on impact.
- Stealth Ranged+ – More impact damage with ranged attacks while stealthed.
- Silent Strike Gain – Gain more weapon stamina and valor from silent strikes.
- Quiet Spear – Melee attacks are quieter.
- Silent Strike+ – Silent strikes deal more damage.
- Silent Strike Heal – Heal when using silent strikes.
- Double Notch – Notch up to two arrows with Sharpshot Bows.
- Smoke Bomb Capacity – Carry more smoke bombs.
- Quiet Movement – Crouch walk quieter.
- Focused Shot – Sharpshot Bow shot that increases your aim and deals more damage.
- Valor Surge that slams the ground with a powerful area of effect attack.
- Low Profile – Makes it harder for enemies to see you.
Machine Master
- Mounted Defense – Take less damage when mounted.
- Lasting Override – Overrides last longer.
- Machine Damage – Overridden machines deal more damage.
- Spike Trap – Makes a Spike Thrower shot into a trap.
- Machine Health – Overridden machines have more health.
- Heavy Lifter – Move faster while holding a heavy weapon.
- Propelled Spike – Use a Spike Thrower with a longer shot. Explodes on contact.
- Part Breaker – Valor Surge that makes it easier to knock off parts of machines.
- Efficient Repair – Repair machines for less Metal Shards.
- Machine Elemental+ – Overridden machines deal more elemental damage.
- Splitting Spike – Spike Thrower shot that splits and covers a wider area.
- Override Subroutines – While overriding a machine, set to be defensive or aggressive.
- Machine Elemental+ – Overridden machines deal more elemental damage.
- Mounted Defense – Take less damage while mounted.
- Heavy Lifter – Move quicker while carrying a heavy weapon.
- Machine Health – Overridden machines have more health.
- Machine Damage – Overridden machines deal more damage.
- Mounted Archer – Deal more damage while mounted.
- Efficient Repair – Repair overridden machines for less Metal Shards.
- Mounted Archer – Deal more damage while mounted.
- Chain Burst – Enemies in a group while have damaged chain between each other.
- Lasting Override – Overrides last longer.