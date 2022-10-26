All console commands and cheats in Victoria 3

There is no better feeling than conquering the world in Victoria 3. However, depending on the country you chose at the start, the game can be incredibly hard and unforgiving. If you go into the game unprepared you might be shocked when your economy explodes or when your armies get stomped on by countries with better technology. If you want to get a bit of an advantage and learn what Victoria 3 is all about, here is a list of all the console commands and cheats that you can use with the game’s debug mode.

How to enable cheats (debug mode) in Victoria 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to use cheats in Victoria 3, you will first need to enable them. To do this, players have to turn on the debug mode outside of the game. Here is how you can enable debug mode in Vic 3:

Open the game Launcher. Select the “Game settings” option on the left. Scroll down until you find the “Open game in Debug Mode” setting. Select the “Launch” button next to the setting.

You will now open the game in debug mode, which will give you access to the command console and allow you to switch countries at any time (hold down Ctrl and click on any country to take control of it). If the intructions weren’t clear enough, you can also look at the image above. Players will also see special debug info when hovering over various provinces and countries, which is normally hidden in the normal game mode.

If you are on Steam and the game directly opens up, skipping the launcher, you can also enable debug mode for Vic 3 by doing this:

Right-click Victoria 3 in your Library. Open “Properties.” Add “-debug_mode” to the Launch Options at the bottom.

You should also know that enabling debug mode will disable achievements and will disallow you from playing your ironman mode saved games.

All console commands and cheats in Vic 3

Screenshot by Gamepur