All console commands and cheats in Victoria 3
Cheat your way to the top.
There is no better feeling than conquering the world in Victoria 3. However, depending on the country you chose at the start, the game can be incredibly hard and unforgiving. If you go into the game unprepared you might be shocked when your economy explodes or when your armies get stomped on by countries with better technology. If you want to get a bit of an advantage and learn what Victoria 3 is all about, here is a list of all the console commands and cheats that you can use with the game’s debug mode.
How to enable cheats (debug mode) in Victoria 3
If you want to use cheats in Victoria 3, you will first need to enable them. To do this, players have to turn on the debug mode outside of the game. Here is how you can enable debug mode in Vic 3:
- Open the game Launcher.
- Select the “Game settings” option on the left.
- Scroll down until you find the “Open game in Debug Mode” setting. Select the “Launch” button next to the setting.
You will now open the game in debug mode, which will give you access to the command console and allow you to switch countries at any time (hold down Ctrl and click on any country to take control of it). If the intructions weren’t clear enough, you can also look at the image above. Players will also see special debug info when hovering over various provinces and countries, which is normally hidden in the normal game mode.
If you are on Steam and the game directly opens up, skipping the launcher, you can also enable debug mode for Vic 3 by doing this:
- Right-click Victoria 3 in your Library.
- Open “Properties.”
- Add “-debug_mode” to the Launch Options at the bottom.
You should also know that enabling debug mode will disable achievements and will disallow you from playing your ironman mode saved games.
All console commands and cheats in Vic 3
- add_approval (interest group) (amount)
- Add an approval modifier to the given interest group
- add_clout (interest group) (amount)
- Add or remove clout of the interest group by changing their political strength
- add_ideology (interest group) (ideology)
- Add an ideology to a given interest group
- add_loyalists (culture) (amount)
- Adds loyalists to culture
- add_radicals (culture) (amount)
- Adds radicals to culture
- add_relations (country) (amount)
- Change relations with selected country
- ai.goal (country tag) (goal type)
- Check AI goal
- annex (country tag or id)
- Annex a country
- annex_all
- Annex all other countries
- audio.cpu_info
- Shows current cpu usage
- audio.list_events
- List audio event
- audio.play_event (audio event)
- Play audio event
- Browser.OpenURL (url)
- Opens up an url
- Camera.Load
- Load camera position
- Camera.Save
- Save camera position
- change_law (law) (country)
- Change a law in a country
- changestatepop (state id) (pop type / all) (amount)
- Change the pop size of the given pop type ( can be ‘all’ ).
- check_pollution_level (state region tag)
- Print out pollution for specified state region
- conquerall (country tag)
- Set all enemy provinces under your control
- crash
- Cause the application to crash
- create_ai (self / all / tag)
- Create AI for country or countries
- create_country (country definition) (country type) (culture) (state id)
- Create a country
- create_political_movement (law type)
- Create a political movement
- date (date in format yyyy.mm.dd.hh)
- Change the current date
- debug_mode
- Toggles debug mode
- Debug.TextureMode [Name of debug mode]
- Enables a texture mode for debugging
- disable_ai (all / tag)
- Disable AI
- disable_pop_growth
- Disable pop growth
- enable_ai (all / tag)
- Enable AI
- escalate (amount)
- Add escalation to your diplomatic plays
- event (event name) (country tag / province id)
- Executes an event
- fastbuild
- Enable fast build mode
- fastenact
- Enable fast enact mode
- fasthire
- Enable fast hire mode
- fastinstitutions
- Enable fast institutions mode
- fastinterests
- Enable fast interests mode
- fastmobilize
- Enable fast mobilize mode
- fastresearch
- Enable fast research mode
- fastrevolution
- Enable fast revolution mode
- fastsecession
- Enable fast secession mode
- fasttravels
- Enable fast travel mode
- find_unemployed
- Find and report all unemployed pops
- force_oos
- Make this client go out of sync in multiplayer
- help (command name)
- Print out all console commands or a specific command description.
- kill_character (character name)
- Kill the named character
- map_editor
- Toggle map editor
- Map.SavePNG (map mode) (file name)
- Save a png of the map for a specific map mode. The only map mode which is known to work is “countries”
- mapmode (mapmode)
- Switch to a given mapmode
- money (amount)
- Add specified amount of money
- Music.PauseFactor
- Pause music
- Music.PlayTrack (track name)
- Play the specified track
- Music.Reset
- Reset the music system
- Music.StopTrack
- Stop the currently playing track
- norevolution
- Enable no revolution mode
- nosecession
- Enable no secession mode
- observe
- start observing the game
- own (province id / state region tag) (country tag)
- Change the owner of specified province or state region
- popstat
- Print out the amount of active pops
- portrait_editor
- Open the portrait editor
- province_borders (true / false)
- Toggles showing of province borders
- research
- Acquire technologies
- screenshot
- Take screenshot
- set_devastation_level (state region tag) (amount)
- Set devastation level in specified state region
- set_pollution_level (state region tag) (amount)
- Set pollution level in specified state region
- show_goals
- Show AI goals.
- skip_migration
- Enable skip migration mode
- switchlanguage (language name)
- Reload localization files and switch language
- tag (country tag)
- Switch control to another country
- time
- What time is it?
- treatyport (state region tag)
- Takes treaty port in state region
- wagerate (building) (rate)
- Get or Set a building’s wage rate
- yesmen
- AI will agree to all diplomatic proposals & sway offers from players