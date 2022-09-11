All Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K23 – Pro, Elite, Bigman, and More

Contact dunks are vital to any big man’s game plan in NBA 2K23. Dunks are among the most efficient scoring methods in the City or a regular NBA game. Contact dunks are essential to understand, as you will rarely have an open lane to attack often. Players and AI are good at clogging the basket, so being able to dunk in traffic is almost necessary for success on the court. This guide will break down all contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K23 and how they work.

All Contact Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K23

Contact dunks are a necessary skill to master in the MyPlayer career mode. If you’re creating a Power forward or a Center, investing in these skills is essential to your basketball career’s long-term success. Contact dunks have different requirements based on height and individual attribute points in different dunk categories. The complete list of dunk requirements is as follows.

Contact Dunk Types Dunk Stat Requirements Height Requirements Small Contact Dunks Driving Dunk 86+ Must be below 6’5 Pro Contact Dunks Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ No Height Requirement Pro Bigman Contact Dunks Driving Dunk 80+ Must be above 6’10 Elite Contact Dunks Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+ No Height Requirement Elite Bigman Contact Dunks Standing Dunk 90+ Must be above 6’10

To purchase and equip different dunk styles influenced by some of the best players to slam it down, you must head to the MyPlayer tab in the MyCareer menu screen. You can then access the Animations section to create your dunk style or purchase individual dunk styles based on the NBA’s best to play the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These dunks will cost a range of VC currency to purchase. You can earn this currency with real money or perform well in games. Grab a style you like, then bring down the house with some monster dunks to own the courts in NBA 2K23.