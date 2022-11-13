All costumes and cosmetics in Sonic Frontiers, and how to get them

Apart from its gameplay, one of the major appeals of Sonic Frontiers is the level of customization available. The game certainly becomes more fun when you are able to put on different costumes and cosmetics on our favorite Hedgehog. Hence, we are listing all the costumes and cosmetics in Sonic Frontiers and how you can get a hold of them.

Every costume and cosmetic in Sonic Frontiers

The table below lists all the cosmetics that are currently available in the game.

Costume/Cosmetic Description How to unlock Felyne Rathalos Armor Originally worn by Palicos from Monster Hunter World, this costume perfectly fits Sonic the Hedgehog. One of the major features of the costume is that it doesn’t have face protection and lower armor, allowing Sonic to display his face and iconic red shoes. It is part of the free Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter collaboration DLC that was released on November 14, 2022. Korone Inugami Gloves and Shoes Not every costume of Sonic is supposed to be flashy and aggressive. The costume features white gloves and yellow shoes made of dog treats. Overall, it’s a wholesome attire based on Inugami Korone, a Virtual YouTuber associated with hololive. The costume can be acquired by pre-ordering the Sonic Frontiers through the Sonic Frontiers and Korone Inugami collaboration event. Sonic Adventurer Gloves and Shoes Arguably the most basic costume apart from the default one, the Adventurer set features brown shoes and gloves. It comes with the Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition. Sonic SOAP Shoes SOAP was an actual shoe brand that the franchise collaborated with a long back. It’s a throwback costume allowing Sonic to put on the iconic shoes again. Anyone subscribed to Sonic Frontiers Newsletter will receive the shoes in January 2023 ad part of DLC. Rathalos Armor Rathalos Armor is another cosmetic that came from the collaboration between Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter. What makes it special is that it is made from materials left over by the Rathalos, an iconic beast from the Monster Hunter franchise. It is part of the free Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter collaboration DLC that was released on November 14, 2022.

There is a decent possibility that more costumes and cosmetics will be introduced to the game in the future as part of a collaboration or any DLC. Regardless, we will update the table if that happens.