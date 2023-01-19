All courses for EA Sports PGA Tour – Full list

With EA Sports PGA Tour set to hit the links in the Spring of 2023, we now have some details on how golf and video game fans can expect when the title goes live. We already know information regarding a number of courses that will be a part of EA Sports PGA Tour. This information is quite notable, especially given the title’s PGA branding and the fact that EA has an exclusive partnership with the tour and the four Majors. So, which courses will be a part of PGA Tour? Here’s what we know so far.

Every courses in EA Sports PGA Tour

Here are the courses that we know about so far:

Augusta National Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Southern Hills Country Club

The Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club

The Old Course at St. Andrews Links

Torrey Pines

TPC Southwind

Wilmington Country Club

EA stated that 30 courses will be a part of EA Sports PGA Tour, and more will be confirmed in the future. The title will feature the past Majors hosts for 2021 and 2022, which makes sense given that the developer/publisher has rights to these championships. Per EA, the new Majors host for 2023 will be added post-launch.